Blackmoon and Daneel Forge a Strategic Partnership to Build New ETx's

The goal of the partnership is to create investable ETx's that track the performance of the sentiment Indexes that Daneel will be rolling out

MONTPELLIER, France, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmoon Financial Group, a blockchain Financial Service and Fintech firm, and Daneel.io (Daneel), a Information Technology and Services firm whose goal is to develop an AI capable of detecting fake news in the Blockchain market, today announced that they have formed a strategic partnership to create a branded Exchange Traded Index (ETx).

The new relationship between Blackmoon and Daneel will enable the two firms to work very closely together to create a showcase of ETx's that track the performance of Daneel's phenomenal sentiment indexes.

Solving the problem of liquidity

Knowing that one can liquidate his or her investment without an impact on price, is a key risk-metric to any and all investment decisions. An STO that supports a thriving and liquid market, immediately increases its perceived value, even if its product, bottom-line or management is not as high a quality as its competitors. The liquidity of the marketplace defines the risk for an investor and the success of the issuer. Without the ease of execution and liquidity, any STO will have limited success, if any at all.

Introducing Blackmoon's Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx)

Blockchain technology may be a better alternative to raise capital from investors. However, price discovery and trading liquidity also require the inclusion of speculators. The ETx that Blackmoon issues on behalf of its partners' brands incentivise traders and speculators to take the risk in the market, by offering them a fungible financial product to arbitrage for profit - further adding bids and offers to an STO that would otherwise not exist - effectively creating a balanced and stable price.

"As soon as we met in Malta Blockchain Summit, we were directly aligned with market expectations and the collaboration was the logical next step, we are eager to see how investors will react to this new kind of indices made possible by the AI." said Harold Kinet, Head of Communication at Daneel.

"Blackmoon and Daneel share a vision and it's because of this that we are pleased to have discovered such an incredible organization to associate with. We are eager to release the Daneel ETx products as soon as possible to offer this amazing investment opportunity to eligible investors globally," said Moshe Joshua, Chief Product Officer at Blackmoon

The strategic partnership with Daneel is one of many that Blackmoon intends to form over the coming months. heir ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative ETx's to offer their own clients as well as those of their partners.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (http://blackmoon.net/) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

About Daneel

Daneel's (https://daneel.io) is a French "crypto-startup" from Montpellier. The story begins in early 2018 with a crypto money fundraiser (ICO) that raised more than 2 million euros in just 2 days to develop an AI capable of detecting fake news in the Blockchain market.

Daneel, the AI developed by the startup, was released in December 2018 as a mobile application, just 9 months after the fundraising. In the form of an intelligent assistant, the application provides at a glance a clear overview of the current state of the Blockchain and cryptocurrency market. This is a major asset in a market where investors are often misled by information manipulation. In addition, Daneel helps educate these users to better understand the Blockchain and its challenges. Daneel makes it possible to obtain a score of the market sentiment, globally or per asset. As the market reacts very strongly to current events, prices are therefore strongly correlated with investor sentiment.

In addition to the obvious utility for private crypto-investors, Daneel is also a powerful assistant for companies. Traders pro, venture capital companies, banks, media are obviously all concerned and interested to receive relevant and reliable information on the cryptocurrency market and Blockchain technologies. And Daneel's objective is precisely to make this information more easily accessible, by democratizing access to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Since then, the startup has continued to grow, with a notable presence at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, where it made its first step towards the United States, a key market in the Blockchain world.

Daneel has earned the trust of IBM, Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, WeSprint, Chain Accelerator, Station F and French banks.

Disclaimer: Investment in virtual financial assets carries a high degree of risk and volatility and is not suitable for every investor; therefore, you should not risk the capital you cannot afford to lose. Please consult an independent professional financial or legal adviser to ensure the product meets your objectives before you decide to invest. Regional restrictions and suitability checks apply.

