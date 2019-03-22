Scala to Exhibit Passenger Engagement Solutions at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2019

SITTARD, Netherlands, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala will demonstrate how marketing technology and digital solutions improve airport operations while optimizing passenger flow and guest experience at the Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE). Additionally, discussions will focus on intelligent solutions that deliver actionable insights, including passenger surveys. Scala can be found in booth #7130 during the event, being held on March 26 - 28 at the ExCel convention center in London, UK.

"There is a clear trend among the world's airports toward the use of a digital signage content management system in favor of disparate display technologies with a specific use," said Mark Mayfield, VP of STRATACACHE's Transportation division. "A single display platform is more easily supported across disciplines in operations, retail and concessions, as well as in the airport's administration offices. Scala will available at PTE 2019 to demonstrate and discuss its comprehensive suite of passenger analytics and engagement solutions, consulting and creative services, which airports can use across operations as well as retail and concessions, to improve the passenger experience and ultimately generate more revenue."

Solutions:

Departure Display: Quickly inform travelers with the important information they need about their flight. The digital display can be customized to include venue specific branding, local weather conditions and can display important safety information.

Dynamic Wayfinding: Help passengers navigate the airport by directing them to nearby gates and airport amenities such as baggage claims, concourses, ticketing and restrooms. The vibrant screen can also display weather, messages and supports full screen video takeovers.

Gate Dwell Time Entertainment: Transform extended dwell times into a fun and memorable experience. Passengers are encouraged to use their own mobile device to play a competitive game with other passengers, shown on large-format displays.

Baggage Claim: Welcome passengers and provide valuable entertainment, baggage delivery and local information while they await their luggage.

Passenger Survey/Survey Analytics: Deploy interactive satisfaction surveys and monitor the results in real-time, gaining actionable insights to improve airport services.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide.

