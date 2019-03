FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

FirstGroup plc (the "Company")

Additional Listing

22 March 2019

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange plc for a block listing totalling 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of FirstGroup plc to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected on 26 March 2019.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of shares granted pursuant to the following schemes:

Scheme Shares FirstGroup plc Sharesave Plan 4,000,000 FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan 1,000,000

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman +44 (0) 7515 500036

Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant.