

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell notably on Friday as the British pound rebounded on news of a Brexit extension agreed by the EU.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 48 points or 0.65 percent at 7,307 in opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent the previous day, helped by a surge in energy shares and a weaker pound.



BP Plc dropped half a percent and Tullow Oil lost 1.6 percent as oil hovered slightly below 2019 highs on growth concerns.



Travel firm Thomas Cook declined 2.7 percent as it announced new measures to streamline its U.K. retail network as part of an ongoing program to address changing customer behavior.



Low-cost airline EasyJet slid half a percent after issuing an update on its EU ownership.



Postal service Royal Mail fell over 2 percent after appointing Keith Williams as its new Chairman.



Engineering company Smiths Group advanced 1.8 percent on news it would spin off its medical devices business as a new U.K.-listed company.



Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider, rallied 3.2 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



