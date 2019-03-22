Invesco Markets III Plc - Result of AGM

INVESCO MARKETS III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

("Invesco" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2019

Invesco announces that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), held at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 on Friday, 22 March 2019 at 9:30 a.m., resolutions 1 to 8, as detailed below, have been passed. Resolution 9 was not passed. The results are as follows:

RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN Ordinary Resolutions 1. Receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2018 146,104 0 0 2. Reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors of the Company 146,104 0 0 3. Authorise the Directors to fix the Remuneration of the Auditors 146,104 0 0 4. Re-elect Mr Gary Buxton

as a Director 104,304 41,800 0 5. Re-elect Mr Feargal Dempsey

as a Director 146,104 0 0 6. Re-elect Ms Anne-Marie King

as a Director 104,304 41,800 0 7. Re-elect Mr Barry McGrath

as a Director 146,104 0 0 Special Resolutions 8. Remove certain sub-funds of the Company from the premium segment of the official list of the UK Listing Authority maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority, namely: 146,104 0 0 Amend the Constitution to reflect the amendments as detailed in the Appendix attached to the Circular 104,304 41,800 0

Number of shares of the Company in respect of which proxy appointments had been validly made: 146,104 Number of shares of the Company in which the vote was directed to be withheld: 0

The Board acknowledges that while resolutions no. 4 and 6 passed by way of simple majority, the re-election of Mr Gary Buxton and Ms Anne-Marie King as Directors resulted in 28.61% of the votes cast against each of the resolutions. The Board confirms that they seek to understand any concerns around Mr Gary Buxton and Ms Anne-Marie King each holding a position as a director, with a view to resolving these concerns.

The Board also acknowledges that resolution no. 9 with respect to proposed changes to the Constitution was not passed as 28.61% of the votes cast were against the resolution and the special resolution threshold was not met. The Board confirms that they will seek to understand the concerns around the proposed changes to the Constitution and the reasons as to the way votes were cast for this resolution.

For additional information, please contact:

Invesco EMEA ETF Legal

Legaletf@invesco.com

+44 20 8538 4900