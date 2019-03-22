Dassault Aviation

at LIMA 2019

Saint-Cloud, France, 22 March 2019 - The Dassault Aviation group is particularly pleased to showcase its dual civil/military know-how at the 2019 edition of LIMA (Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition) being held in Langkawi (Malaysia) on March 26-30.

Highlights of the Dassault Aviation participation in LIMA 2019 include:

presence of a Falcon 8X in the static display;

presentation of different configurations of the multi-role Rafale combat aircraft using new immersive virtual reality applications;

presentation of the capabilities of the Falcon 2000 MRA.

With a range of 11,945 km and the quietest and most comfortable cabin in the industry, the Falcon 8X is the flagship of the Falcon family. It is very well suited to the requirements of Malaysian companies. The Falcon after-sales support network in Southeast Asia has been reinforced with Dassault Aviation's acquisition of the maintenance activities of ExecuJet, including infrastructure at Subang Airport, the largest business aviation maintenance facilities in Malaysia.

Operational from land or from an aircraft carrier and capable of carrying 1.5 times its weight in weapons and fuel, the Rafale has been designed to perform the full spectrum of air combat missions. It is combat proven in out-of-area action in multiple theaters of operation. In addition to France, a total of 96 Rafales have been ordered by Egypt, Qatar and India. We are offering the Rafale to the Royal Malaysian Air Force, in cooperation with several Malaysian industrial and institutional partners.

The Falcon 2000 MRA, a multi-role version of the Falcon 2000 business jet, offers a high-performance response to the demands of maritime surveillance/reconnaissance missions: fighting pollution and trafficking, surveillance of borders and exclusion zones, search and rescue at sea, etc.

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier declared: "We are offering a series of products and partnerships adapted to the geopolitical and economic environment of Malaysia. A dual civil/military company like Dassault Aviation enjoys the advantage of being able to take account of such a broad range of requirements with maximum synergy and efficiency."

* * *

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2018, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.1 billion. The company has 11,500 employees.

* * *

