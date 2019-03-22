

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $204.5 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $61.9 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



