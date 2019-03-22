

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) announced Friday it has become the first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender options throughout all booking channels in addition to providing the option to select the title 'Mx.' during booking and in a MileagePlus customer profile.



United Airlines customers now have the ability to identify themselves as M(male), F(female), U(undisclosed) or X(unspecified), corresponding with what is indicated on their passports or identification.



Continuing its lead in inclusivity, the airline also implemented industry-leading LGBT inclusive booking capabilities and employee training.



As part of implementing these new changes, United has worked with the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project on employee training initiatives.



United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,800 flights a day to 353 airports across five continents. United operates 770 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 559 regional aircraft. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol, UAL.



