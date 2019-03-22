Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.41p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---