Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2019) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company") (TSXV: GSI), a leading provider of high-definition video surveillance systems developed to protect people in transit, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Gruban as Vice President of Sales for the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Gruban's professional career has been in the telecommunications industry with senior roles in sales and business development. He was formerly Director of Canadian Sales for PCT International, and held senior sales roles at TVC Canada (formerly Comsource Inc.).

Doug Dyment, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased to welcome Jeff to lead our North American sales team. He has a strong track record in the broadband telecommunications market leading sales teams in complex enterprise accounts which require engineered solutions. I'm confident that Jeff's hands on approach and strategic thinking as well as his ability to execute, will help our current sales team reach and exceed targets."

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. provides wireless high-definition video security and safety solutions for in-transit applications, including school buses, municipal transit, law enforcement and military. The company offers wireless live-streaming video surveillance, video analytics, driver monitoring, and incident management solutions to help protect school children, public transit users and employees while on the move. The company has unique photo enforcement and auto-ticketing solutions which deter stop-arm violations and protect school children. Gatekeeper has installed more than 100,000 video devices for more than 3,500 customers throughout North America.

