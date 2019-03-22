FinancialBuzz.com Exclusive Interview With Chief Operating Officer, Camilo Villalba of Blueberries Medical Corp. Live on Wall Street in New York City

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialBuzz.com, a respected source in the financial news media space located on Wall Street, today announces an exclusive video interview with Chief Operating Officer, Camilo Villalba of Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 10A) live on Wall Street.

Mr. Villalba shares with us his background, information on the benefits that Latin America provides for companies in the cannabis industry, and details on various company goals.

Additionally, Mr. Villalba offers his perspective on the position of building growth and company expansion across Latin America and other regions.

Camilio Villalba is a Bilingual professional in Finance and Foreign Trade with a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA), specializing in Oil and Gas Industry Management. His knowledge and experience in Oil & Gas project evaluations, financial planning, budgeting and reporting have prepared him to transition into the cannabis industry and become Blueberries Medical Corp.'s Chief Operating Officer.

According to data compiled by Prohibition Partners, the Latin America cannabis legal sales were estimated at USD 125 Million in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2028. Medical cannabis is expected to account for more than two-thirds of the legal cannabis industry in the region, delivering an estimated USD 8.5 Billion throughout the forecast period. Countries such as Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia have all passed favorable medical cannabis laws. Meanwhile, Uruguay has legalized cannabis for both recreational and medical use. Now, Mexico's newly elected President is considering nationwide legalization of cannabis as well.

About Blueberries Medical Corp. (www.blueberriesmed.com)

Blueberries is a Colombia-based licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. Led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis. Blueberries' combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

About Financial Buzz Media

Located on Wall Street in the heart of New York City's financial district, FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news wire services, dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for companies directly or third parties for corporate news and original content creation through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

