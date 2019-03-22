The Victorian government is giving smaller solar installers eight months to sign up to the Clean Energy Council's Solar Retailer Code of Conduct if they want to qualify for the Solar Homes program. For larger retailers, the deadline to become Approved Solar Retailers is July.Victoria has turned to the Clean Energy Council (CEC) in an attempt to ensure that householders looking to install PV under its A$1.3 billion ($921.9 million) Solar Homes program avoid dodgy solar systems and operators. The government says that the move will ensure that installers who can carry out subsidized installations ...

