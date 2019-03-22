

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - While publishing 2018 financial reports, human resources report and non-financial report on Friday, Deutsche Bank (DB) said its management board collectively received total compensation of 55.7 million euros for 2018, compared to 29.8 million euros in the prior year.



The steep year-on-year difference reflects the Supervisory Board's decision to grant variable compensation to Management Board members for the first time since 2014.



Christian Sewing, Management Board Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, was awarded a total compensation of 7.0 million euros.



In its audited results, Deutsche Bank reported net income of 341 million euros for 2018, compared to a net loss of 735 million euros for 2017.



Deutsche Bank delivered its first full-year net profit since 2014 in 2018, exceeding its full-year adjusted cost targets and meeting its year-end headcount targets.



Additionally, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 11 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting.



