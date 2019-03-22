YuppTV bags the digital broadcast rights for VIVO IPL 2019 for Australia, Continental Europe, and South East Asia

Cricket fans in Australia, Continental Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka can catch all the action live on YuppTV

YuppTV also acquired rights for RoW: including South & Central America, Central & South East Asia

ATLANTA, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2019 outside of India. With this development, cricket fans across the globe can catch all the action of Season 12 of the world's biggest T20 tournament, right as it unfolds.

YuppTV is bringing the highly engaging action to all of its existing and new users in Australia, Continental Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and RoW including South & Central America and Central & Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV, said, "We are glad to acquire the digital broadcasting rights for the IPL 2019 and would be enabling on-the-go-access to all the action unfolding in the Season 12 of IPL. We are determined to provide our global audience with convenient and real-time access to their favourite sporting action, through a wide gamut of internet-enabled devices."

As one of the biggest and most-awaited cricketing extravaganzas, Season 12 of Indian Premier League will finally hit the stands on March 23. Promising an enthralling season, the 8 teams will be headed against each other in a total of 60 matches. The season will open with the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challenger Bangalore.

Cricket fans in Australia, Continental Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and RoW including South & Central America and Central & Southeast Asia can catch all the action from IPL 2019 on YuppTV. They may log on to https://www.yupptv.com/cricket/ipl-2019/live-streaming or access the same via the YuppTV app on smart TVs, smart Blu-ray players, streaming media players, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets.

About YuppTV:

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 200 TV channels and 3000+ movies in India. YuppTV, received funding from Emerald Media, a platform established by leading global investment firm KKR, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series Around of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

