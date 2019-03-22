Chinese module manufacturing giant JinkoSolar today published its financial results for the full year 2018. While the company achieved an impressive 16% growth in shipments over the previous year, its total revenue took a 5.4% hit compared to 2017, thanks to falling module prices throughout the year.In the fourth quarter of 2018, JinkoSolar broke its own record for quarterly module shipments, sending out 3.6 GW, a 22.5% increase on the previous quarter. This closed out a year where the manufacturer shipped a total of 11.4 GW of modules - including 209 MW shipped to its own downstream projects ...

