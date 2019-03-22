

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Existing Home Sales, Flash Composite PMI for March Wholesale Trade Data are the major highlights on Friday.



Investors are closely monitoring geopolitical developments, especially the Brexit that worries the European region and developments in North Korea. The U.S.-China Trade tensions continue to influence investor sentiments.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 8,00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 132.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 28.00 points.



U.S. major averages ended Thursday firmly in positive territory but off their highs of the session. The Dow climbed 216.84 points or 0.8 percent to 25,962.51, the Nasdaq surged up 109.99 points or 1.4 percent to 7,838.96 and the S&P 500 jumped 30.65 points or 1.1 percent to 2,854.88.



On the economic front, the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 55.2 versus 55.8 in the previous year.



National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.10 million compared to 4.940 million in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Wholesale Trade Data for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it grew 1.1 percent in the prior month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count were 1187 and U.S. Rig Count were 1026.



U.S. Treasury Budget for February will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of 227.0 billion, while it was surplus of $8.7 billion in January.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will deliver a speech about economic outlook and monetary policy at the San Francisco Fed's Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference in San Francisco, CA, with audience Q&A at 9.30 pm ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will participate in a panel discussion at the 2019 Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, with audience Q&A at 9.45 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended all positive on Friday. Chinese shares showed little change as investors looked forward to another round of U.S.-China trade talks next week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index crept up 2.69 points or 0.1 percent to 3,104.15, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up 41.80 points or 0.1 percent to 29,113.36. Japanese shares ended roughly at 18.42 points or 0.1 percent at 21,627.34. The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,617.11. Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 28.00 points or 0.5 percent to 6,195.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 0.4 percent at 6,280.90.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 62.14 points or 1.16 percent, the German DAX is falling 81.99 points or 0.70 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 88.58 points or 1.21 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 67.34 points or 0.71 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.08 percent.



