Nasdaq Copenhagen has today changed the reason for observation status: ISINNavn DK0060101483 Erria On 19 March 2019 Erria published an announcement with further information on the company's ability to continue as going concern. The company is kept on observation status, because there still is material uncertainty on the company's financial position. According to rule 2.5 in First North Nordic Rulebook the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 19. marts 2019. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715378