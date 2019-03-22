Deltatre, the world's leading sports media technology company, today announced that former Managing Director Europe of Hawk-Eye Innovations, Tony Page, has rejoined Deltatre as President, EMEA. Page has a strong history of driving innovation and sustained growth in the sports market for the world's biggest sports brands. His focus will be on leading the growth of Deltatre's European business with broadcasters, leagues, federations and multisport events.

Page previously held multiple senior roles at the company over an 11-year period, including heading up Deltatre's broadcast graphics and results business in the UK. Most recently, he acted as the European Managing Director of Hawk-Eye Innovations, the video replay technology specialist, where he was responsible for delivering goal-line technology and video assistant referee (VAR) operations across the territory.

His return follows a year of fast-paced global growth for Deltatre. The company acquired multi award-winning OTT software company Massive Interactive, powered over one billion minutes of video and achieved a significant increase in market penetration in EMEA. Page will replace Stefano Rigat as President, EMEA, who in turn will move into a new role within Deltatre as Senior Vice President of Sales Engineering.

Commenting on the new appointment Deltatre CEO, Giampiero Rinaudo, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Tony back to the team. His previous work at Deltatre was instrumental in building out our European broadcast services business line, and I believe that this next chapter will be equally as impactful particularly with his experience in working on the growing synergies between linear and digital. I'd also like to recognise Stefano for growing our EMEA business and look forward to seeing him bring his expertise to an important new role across the Deltatre Group."

Page added: "I'm delighted to be appointed as President of EMEA at Deltatre, a company I have spent a significant part of my working life with, having previously worked my way through on-site operations, technology development, sales and management. Now having the opportunity to lead the business I know so well through the exciting digital transformation of sport, bringing new experiences and content to fans everywhere is a challenging and stimulating role."

Rigat commented: "Tony is a fantastic addition to the team and I take great pleasure in welcoming him back into the Deltatre family. He brings a unique wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the team. I look forward to working with Tony and taking on the challenges that come with my new role as one of the leaders of Deltatre's Global Sales Engineering department."

Page will be based out of Deltatre's Wimbledon office.

About Deltatre

A Bruin Sports Capital portfolio company, Deltatre is the international leader in sports media technology services. It powers an unmatched suite of leading-edge technologies for the full spectrum of media including OTT, CMS, and digital platform production, virtual broadcast studios featuring state-of-the-art VR and AR capabilities, broadcast graphics, content and data creation and real-time distribution. It serves a blue-chip client roster of the most prominent and influential sports and media companies including FIFA, Premier League, DFL, IOC, EuropeanTour, NFL, UEFA, BBC, BT Sport, Discovery, ATP, Sony and hundreds of media companies worldwide. In all, Deltatre delivers hundreds of technologies and services backed up by a team of nearly 1,000 full-time staff, operating worldwide including offices in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the United States, Czech Republic, India, Singapore, and Japan. Deltatre has over 30 years' experience at the highest level of international sport. Billions of consumers experience sport through Deltatre technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005271/en/

Contacts:

Andy Eldridge

XYZ Communications for Deltatre

+44-(0)-7792-790-218

andy@xyzcomms.com