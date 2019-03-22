Software-Defined Data Center Market Worth $96.5 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Software-Defined Data Center Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Type (Software-Defined Compute, Software-Defined Storage, and Software-Defined Data Center Networking), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Software-Defined Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 33.5 billion in 2018 to USD 96.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period.

SDDC enables policy-based infrastructure provisioning, wherein virtualized compute, storage, and networking resources are logically pooled and managed as software. The ever-increasing operational cost overheads and complexities in the traditional data center environment have facilitated the adoption of SDDC, which is expected to aid companies in cutting down their operational and capital expenditure.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Data Center Market"

58 - Tables

37 - Figures

117 - Pages

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1025

Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market of SDDC solutions is growing, thereby driving the growth of the services associated with them. SDDC services are crucial for an organization. Broad expertise and deep knowledge of the service providers cater to specific challenges of end users and help reduce risks and complexities. Additionally, these services assist managers to meet their ultimate objective of improved operability, and energy and resource utilization. The growing complexities of installation and the deployment of SDDC are expected to increase the demand for SDDC services.

Software-defined data center networking segment to fuel the Software-Defined Data Center Market during the forecast period

Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDN) offers a cost-effective alternative with greater control when compared to traditional networking. This, in turn, enables centralized control to the network traffic without configuring the settings of individual switches. SDN facilitates the provision of dynamic, cost-effective, manageable, and adaptable solutions, making it an ideal solution for dynamic applications utilizing high-bandwidth. SDN aids end users in managing the high degree of change necessary on the network to support virtual workloads, reduce the complexity of the network in the data center, and enable automation and orchestration of network configurations.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1025

North America to dominate the Software-Defined Data Center Market during the forecast period

The global SDDC market by region covers 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, owing to the presence of several vendors and huge investments in adopting SDDC solutions in the region. The Software-Defined Data Center Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid developments of the required infrastructure and increase in the need to adopt innovative technologies.

The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the market. Major vendors in the Software-Defined Data Center Market include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), Nutanix (US), Dell EMC (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), IBM (US), NEC (Japan), RedHat (US), Oracle (US), SUSE (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), Citrix (US), and Lenovo (Hong Kong).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg