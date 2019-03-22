A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on what retailers need to know before leveraging market research. This supplement explains how retailers can enhance their selling and marketing efforts using market research and some of the key areas to focus on before leveraging market research solutions.

Market research essentially serves as validation for a retail company's product idea. It also provides the insights needed to make sure that people buy their products through effective marketing, smart pricing, and strategic brand positioning. In an era where consumers are switching between brick-and-mortar and online shopping experiences, it is vital for retailers to strategize their offerings for each of these platforms before customers make the switch to other competitor products in the market.

3 things retailers must keep in mind before leveraging market research

Omnichannel strategies are powerful

In omnichannel shopping, consumers browse and purchase products both in-store and online. Incorporating market research into digital and in-store strategy will help in understanding what channels your consumers are using to both browse and purchase products. Companies, whether they have product online, in-store, or both, should look to understand how their consumers are shopping or researching online in conjunction with in-store activities.

Understand customers on a deeper level

Several retailers are taking advantage of personalization techniques in order to identify and resonate with consumers on a deeper level. Conducting market research that explores consumers outside of just buying your product or shopping your category is vital for business. This could provide the insights you need to take your personalization and retail marketing strategy to the next level.

Undertake multi-country research

Retailers offering products through online platforms on a global scale have to account for a potential global strategy to their digital retail marketing and e-commerce efforts. Essentially, a retail strategy can mean a global strategy, so understanding where a product is sold online and testing the success of that product in different geographies through multi-country research can help improve or develop the right approach.

