TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today concluded its annual international client service conference-held this year in Lisbon-by announcing Lisbon as the home of the company's newest office.

As the company's first physical location in Portugal, TransPerfect's Lisbon office will house sales, production, client service, and operations professionals and will service clients both in the region and around the world.

Lisbon's growing economy represents approximately 45% of the overall GDP for Portugal, with industrial manufacturing, banking/finance, and a blossoming tech sector making up a significant share of local jobs. Leading organizations headquartered in Lisbon include TAP Air Portugal, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Galp Energia, and Vision-Box.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "It's an exciting year for TransPerfect in Lisbon. Hosting our annual international client service conference here gives hundreds in the TransPerfect family the chance to experience Lisbon's unique culture, and having the opportunity to announce our newest office opening from the city itself is a rare privilege."

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutionsfor global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

