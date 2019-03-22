Westchester Publishing Services Announces Agreement With Macmillan Publishers

To Provide U.S.-Managed Pre-Press Production Services

DANBURY, Conn., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westchester Publishing Services, a U.S.-employee-owned company based in Danbury, Connecticut, announced today that it has reached an agreement with the U.S. division of Macmillan Publishers, a global trade book publishing company. Under the agreement, Westchester will be providing U.S.-managed book composition (typesetting) services for virtually all U.S. trade titles released by Macmillan each year.



Westchester's historic performance for Macmillan, for which it has been typesetting books since 1992, and continued investment in its market leading U.S. and company-owned offshore composition operations were critical factors for Macmillan in deciding to continue to handle its pre-press production work through Westchester. Following a thorough review of competing typesetting options, including the alternative to bring composition in-house, Macmillan selected Westchester as the right fit to affordably and reliably support the production of its prestigious trade publications list. Regarding this decision, Macmillan SVP of Technology, Leslie Padgett said, "Westchester has been our typesetting partner since the early 90's and during that time has handled award-winning and best-selling titles like the novels of Jonathan Franzen, epub and print versions of our children's book list like the Bad Kitty books, as well as Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury and James Comey's A Higher Loyalty. Westchester provides outstanding customer service, and the level of quality is predictably impressive on each project - which is why we rely on Westchester."

"Westchester is honored to be Macmillan's continuing exclusive provider for pre-press production," commented Paul J. Crecca, President & CEO at Westchester, "Macmillan's vote of confidence with this new agreement is proof of how hard Westchester works to provide extremely reliable composition services at very competitive prices, along with excellent customer service. Westchester looks forward to providing Macmillan with many more years of the same."

About Westchester Publishing Services:

Founded in 1969, Westchester Publishing Services is the only U.S. employee-owned company concentrating in editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. Westchester Publishing Services has been a trusted partner to the U.S. publishing industry for decades with clients including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, W.W. Norton, The MIT Press, Bloomsbury, and UCL Press. In 2014, Westchester Publishing Services became a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In 2017, Westchester Publishing Services launched Westchester K-12 Publishing Services, based in Dayton, Ohio, to serve the needs of educational publishers. In 2018, Westchester Publishing Services opened an office in the United Kingdom to serve publishers in the UK and Europe.

For information about our expanded offerings, please contact: Nicole Tomassi, Marketing and Conference Manager at Westchester Publishing Services, at: 203-658-7135 or Nicole.Tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com . Further information is also available at: www.westchesterpublishingservices.com .

About Macmillan:

Macmillan Publishers is a global trade book publishing company with prominent imprints around the world. Macmillan publishes a broad range of award-winning books for children and adults in all categories and formats.

U.S. publishers include Celadon Books, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Flatiron Books, Henry Holt & Company, Macmillan Audio, Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, St. Martin's Press and Tor Books. In the UK, Australia, India, and South Africa, Macmillan publishes under the Pan Macmillan name. The German company, Holtzbrinck Deutsche Buchverlage, includes among its imprints S. Fischer, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, Rowohlt, and Droemer Knaur.

Macmillan Publishers is a division of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned media company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. www.us.macmillan.com