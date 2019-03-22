MEMRI Publishes In-Depth Report Analyzing Online Incitement Against Jews, People of Color, Muslims, and The LGBTQ Community

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / On March 22, 2019, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), in a joint initiative with the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, published an in-depth report, Online Incitement Against Jews, People Of Color, Muslims, And LGBTQ, about online incitement by neo-Nazis, white supremacists, separatists, racists, fascists, and other groups and individuals with similar world views in the U.S. The incitement is on social media as well as on websites, forums, and other platforms.

The study, which was conducted from November 2018 to February 2019, focused on three main categories of incitement: Hate Speech, Demonization, and Calls to Action.

While most of the online content targeted Jews and African-Americans, hate and demonization were directed also towards Muslims, LGBTQ, women, and feminists. The report found that there are similarities between incitement from Islamist and jihadi sources, and incitement from the hate groups listed above.

MEMRI President Yigal Carmon said: "For over a decade, MEMRI has led research on terrorism online. Now we are applying the same method to researching this kind of content. Last year, we monitored and published sermons by over 100 imams across the U.S. inciting against Jews, the LGBTQ community, and others."

Both groups, though vastly different in composition, follow similar lines of thinking and disseminate similar types of incitement - incitement that can prompt those involved in it, whether they are jihadis or white supremacists, to take up a weapon and attack members or communities of a target group.

While racism and anti-Semitism began in a sporadic, disorganized, and seemingly marginal form, they have grown into a threatening phenomenon due to lack of attention, neglect, and an absence of countermeasures. What is very urgently needed is a concentrated, well-funded effort to identify and document the calls to action, and to find out who is issuing them and who is funding them. Only an effort of this kind will allow legislators and decision makers to begin to take effective action to prevent it.

This report is published as part of the MEMRI Lantos Antisemitism Documentation Project, which documents antisemitic themes in Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, and Turkish newspaper reports, editorials, and other media sources. This project maintains the Lantos Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial Archives, which is the largest archive in the world of translated antisemitic content from the Middle East from the past decade.

The MEMRI Lantos Project distributes all its research - reports, analysis, and videos - through a blog and all its videos through the Lantos MEMRI TV page. The Lantos Project YouTube page includes videos from annual events held in the Speaker's Dining Room of the U.S. Capitol marking the establishment of the Lantos Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial Archives.

About MEMRI:

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

