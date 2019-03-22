Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the comprehensive guide to in-store analytics. This article explains in detail about in-store analytics and why is it important for retailers. Also, the article highlights the major benefits of in-store analytics and how can it help retailers to analyze price sensitivity and identify the points that have a major impact on the volume of sales. In-store analytics can help retailers with better visibility into the factors responsible for fluctuations in price. This can further help in generating additional revenue and safeguard against any impact of future price fluctuations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005295/en/

A comprehensive guide to in-store analytics. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In-store analytics can help companies improve customer experience. To know how, Get in touch with our experts now!

Benefits of in-store analytics:

Improves in-store shopping experience

In-store analytics is one of the best ways to improve the shopping experience of your customers. By incorporating in-store analytics to your marketing operations, you can identify the buying preferences and purchasing patterns of customers. Consequently, this can help in improving the overall marketing strategy and help in customer retention.

Want to know how our customized analytics dashboards can help you translate your customer flow into conversion? Request a free proposal today!

Enhances customer support service

Are you looking for ways to improve your customer service? Then in-store analytics is your key to success. It helps in gaining actionable insights into customer response towards the brand. Also, it assists in tracking and analyzing customer data which further helps in enhancing customer service significantly.

Request for more information to know more about the benefits of in-store analytics.

Optimizes store performance through real-time dashboards

In-store analytics dashboards offer necessary insights into the optimal floor layout and the product placement in the store. Also, in-store analytics dashboard can help businesses to gain comprehensive insights into the conversion and traffic by section. Furthermore, it helps in determining paths to profit maximization.Want to know more? Read the complete article here

Wondering how our retail analytics solutions can help you improve customer retention and store performance in real-time? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005295/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us