The new budget looks to lower the cost of energy for households by turning to distributed energy, energy efficiency and community energy programs. To this end, several billion Canadian dollars will be spent.Canada has released its 2019 federal budget, titled Investing in the Middle Class. The document outlines plans to significantly increase spending on the energy transition. In particular, the budget earmarks CAD 1.01 billion ($750 million) to improve energy efficiency in buildings. The government also plans to improve efficiency standards through wider adoption of distributed energy assets. ...

