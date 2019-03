PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2019 / American Premium Water Corporation recently announced that its CBD Water product would be available at two GNC locations as part of a pilot program. That announcement is incorrect as those locations will not be carrying the product, and there are no plans to pilot the Company's CBD products in GNC stores at this time.

Contact Information:

Email: info@americanpremiumwater.com

+1(888) 983-0054

SOURCE: American Premium Water Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539849/CORRECTION-American-Premium-Water-Corporations-OTC-HIPH-LALPINA-CBD-is-not-distributed-in-General-Nutrition-Center-GNC