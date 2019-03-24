KTM: KTM Industries AG was informed by its shareholder Pierer Industrie AG as well as Bajaj that they have started discussions on assessing the possibility of transferring Bajaj's 48% stake in the motorcycle company KTM AG to KTM Industries AG, with the Pierer-Group continuing to retain the controlling majority over KTM Industries AG. Pierer Industrie AG holds approximately 62% of the shares of KTM Industries AG. The listed company KTM Industries AG holds approximately 51.7% of the shares of KTM AG; Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (referred to as Bajaj) holds approximately 48% of the shares of KTM AG. Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj will now evaluate the proposals in detail. The transaction decision is targeted to be made in the second quarter of 2019.KTM Industries: weekly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...