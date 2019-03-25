

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,105-point plateau although it's tipped to open under pressure on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for the economy and sliding crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the broader market were limited by weakness from the financials, properties and insurance companies.



For the day, the index rose 2.69 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 3,104.15 after trading between 3,064.88 and 3,107.28. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 3.45 points or rose 0.2 percent to end at 1,700.94.



Among the actives, China Minsheng Bank fell 0.47 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.18 percent, Bank of China collected 0.26 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.57 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.16 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.73 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.42 percent, Gemdale lost 0.67 percent, Poly Developments sank 1.41 percent, China Vanke dropped 1.22 percent, CITIC Securities slid 0.40 percent, PetroChina was down 0.64 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gave away 0.50 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Friday as the major averages pulled back from five-month closing highs.



The Dow shed 460.19 points or 1.77 percent to 25,502.32, the NASDAQ lost 196.29 points or 2.50 percent to 7,642.29 and the S&P 500 fell 54.17 points or 1.90 percent to 2,800.71. For the week, the Dow shed 1.3 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.6 percent and the S&P dipped 0.8 percent.



The sell-off on Wall Street largely reflected profit taking, with traders cashing in on recent gains. Uncertainty about trade talks between the U.S. and China also weighed on the markets ahead of another round of high-level negotiations this week.



Traders also continued to digest last week's Federal Reserve's dovish monetary policy announcement. Chairman Jerome Powell said the tone reflected legitimate concerns about the economic outlook.



Adding to the concerns about the outlook for the economy, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note fell below the yield on the three-month bond, which is seen as a reliable harbinger of a recession.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as weak economic data raised worries about global growth and triggered concerns about a drop in fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.94 or 1.6 percent at $59.04 a barrel.



