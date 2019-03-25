JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28thFebruary 2019 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 28th February 2019 US$ 10.04

The unaudited NAV per share at 28 February 2019 is $10.04 ($9.85 at 31 January 2019). The increase in NAV of 19 cents per share is due to investment gains of 30 cents and income accrued on investments of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of 9 cents and FX losses of 3 cents. These results are preliminary, and are subject to review by our auditors.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com