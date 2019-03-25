Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Extends the Acceptance Period for its Offer for Oslo Børs VPS

OSLO, Norway and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq AB, an indirect subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) ("Nasdaq"), announced today that it is extending the acceptance period of its offer (the "Offer") to acquire all of the issued shares of Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA (NOTC: OSLO/OTCMKTS: OSBHF) ("Oslo Børs VPS") made pursuant to its offer document published on February 4, 2019, as amended by the announcement made on March 4, 2019 (the "Offer Document"), previously set to expire March 29, 2019 at 17.30 CET, to April 30, 2019 at 17.30 CET.



Nasdaq may in its sole discretion further extend or re-open the acceptance period for the Offer (one or more times) prior to the Drop-dead Date (as defined in the Offer Document), subject to Nasdaq AB's obligation to re-open the acceptance period for the Offer, or by other adequate means permit shareholders of Oslo Børs VPS to accept the Offer, if the minimum acceptance condition has not been satisfied or waived prior to the expiry of the acceptance period and the Euronext Offer (as defined in the Offer Document) is withdrawn after the expiry of the acceptance period but prior to the Drop-dead Date.

For additional information on the strategic rationale for, and the terms and conditions of, the Offer and on Nasdaq's future plans for the development of and strengthening of Oslo Børs VPS and the Nordic region's financial ecosystem generally, please refer to the Offer Document which is available at http://ir.nasdaq.com/acquisitions/oslo-validation-access-rights.

Important Information about the Offer

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares. The Offer to purchase all the shares of Oslo Børs VPS is contained in the Offer Document. The complete Offer Document is, subject to restrictions under applicable securities laws, being distributed free of charge to all Oslo Børs VPS' shareholders registered in Oslo Børs VPS' share register in Verdipapirsentralen (the Norwegian Central Securities Depository) as of February 1, 2019 and is available at http://ir.nasdaq.com/acquisitions/oslo-validation-access-rights.

The distribution of the Offer Document and the making of the Offer may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law, including without limitation in Canada, Australia and Japan. Accordingly, the Offer is not made and does not constitute an offer or solicitation in these jurisdictions, or in any jurisdiction or to any person where the making or acceptance of the offer or solicitation would be in violation of the laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

The Offer is being made to shareholders of Oslo Børs VPS resident in the United States in reliance on the Tier I exemption pursuant to Rule 14d-1(c) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

