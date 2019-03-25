Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Summary of the BoD Meeting Results 25-March-2019 / 09:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | March 25, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Summary of the BoD Meeting Results ************************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (25 March, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; "Company", "Issuer"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting. Please be informed that on March 21, 2019 the BOD meeting was held. The key decisions made at the meeting are as follows: 1) To hold the Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) in the form of the presence of shareholders on May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM (Moscow time) at the following address: 15/4 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russia. Registration: May 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM (Moscow time). Postal address to send the completed voting ballots: 15/5 Solnechnaya Street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russia. 2) The AGM Record Date: May 7, 2019. 3) Dividends: to recommend to the AGM the following amount of dividends on PJSC "Magnit" shares following the results of the 2018 reporting year and the procedure of its payment: Total amount of dividends - 16,996,775,786.90 rubles; Amount of dividends per share - 166.78 rubles. The Dividend Record Date: June 14, 2019. Please follow the link below to view full results of the BoD meeting: http://ir.magnit.com/en/press-releases/reg-filings_2019/ [1] Items of the agenda of PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors are related to the exercise of rights on ordinary registered uncertified shares, state registration number 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: kovalenko_dv3@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7927 EQS News ID: 791003 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=71240cf953d5d0e43eaf1d0999ef420b&application_id=791003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

