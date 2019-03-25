DJ IFG Group plc: Recommended Cash Offer

IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Recommended Cash Offer 25-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 2.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 25 March 2019 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for IFG group PLC by Saintmichelco limited A WHOLLY-OWNED INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF FUNDS Advised BY EPIRIS LLP TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 Summary · Epiris GP Limited ("Epiris GP"), as General Partner of the Epiris Funds advised by Epiris LLP ("Epiris"), and IFG Group plc ("IFG") are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which SaintMichelCo Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Epiris Funds, will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of IFG. · Under the terms of the Acquisition, IFG Shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each IFG Ordinary Share GBP1.93 in cash · The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of IFG at approximately GBP206 million. · The Acquisition represents: · a premium of approximately 46 per cent. to IFG's closing share price of GBP1.325 on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement); · a premium of approximately 44 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.34 over the one month period ended on 22 March 2019; · a premium of approximately 42 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.36 over the three month period ended on 22 March 2019; and · a multiple of approximately 21.4 times IFG's adjusted after tax earnings for the year ended 31 December 2018. · If any dividend or other distribution is authorised, declared, made or paid in respect of the IFG Ordinary Shares on or after the date of this Announcement, Bidco reserves the right to reduce the Consideration by the aggregate amount of such dividend or other distribution. · Commenting on the Acquisition, Kathryn Purves, CEO of IFG, said: "We are pleased to be announcing this transaction today and believe it is an excellent outcome for shareholders, for the company, and for our clients. The offer by Epiris represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders to realise an immediate and attractive cash value for their shareholding in IFG today. In addition, our employees and clients will benefit under the ownership of Epiris which should help accelerate the delivery of IFG's strategic objectives and the underlying strategies of James Hay and Saunderson House." · Commenting on the Acquisition, Owen Wilson of Epiris said: "We are delighted that the Board of IFG has recommended our offer and we are excited to work with management to realise the growth potential of James Hay and of Saunderson House and to further enhance their position in their respective markets. James Hay, a trusted provider in the SIPP market, and Saunderson House, a differentiated independent wealth manager, both have strong reputations across their broad range of clients". · It is intended that the Acquisition will be implemented by means of a High Court sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Act (or, if Bidco elects, subject to the terms of the Transaction Agreement and with the consent of the Panel, a Takeover Offer). The Acquisition is conditional on, among other things, (i) the approval by IFG Shareholders of the Scheme Meeting Resolution and the EGM Resolutions; (ii) the sanction of the Scheme and the confirmation of the Reduction of Capital, by the High Court; and (iii) receipt of required regulatory and other necessary approvals. · Having taken into account the relevant factors and applicable risks, the IFG Board, who has been so advised by Evercore and Goodbody, financial advisers to IFG, consider the terms of the Acquisition as set out in this Announcement to be fair and reasonable. In providing such advice, Evercore and Goodbody have taken into account the commercial assessments of the IFG Directors. Evercore and Goodbody are providing independent financial advice to the IFG Directors for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Takeover Rules. · Accordingly the IFG Board unanimously recommends that IFG Shareholders vote in favour of the Acquisition and all of the Resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 874,879 IFG Ordinary Shares which represent, in aggregate, approximately 0.83 per cent. of the existing issued share capital of IFG as at the last practicable date before this Announcement being 22 March 2019. · In addition, Bidco has received an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the Acquisition from Crownway Capital ULC, a company owned and controlled by John Gallagher and his Connected Persons, in respect of 10,166,816 IFG Ordinary Shares representing approximately 9.65 per cent. of the issued share capital of IFG. · In aggregate therefore, irrevocable undertakings and other commitments to vote in favour of each of the Resolutions required to implement the Scheme have been received by Bidco over 11,041,695 IFG Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 10.48 per cent. of the issued share capital of IFG. Further details of the irrevocable undertakings are set out below in paragraph 4 of this Announcement, including the circumstances in which the irrevocable undertakings cease to be binding. · The Scheme Document, which will contain, amongst other things, further information about the Acquisition, notices convening the Scheme Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting, the expected timetable for Completion and action to be taken by IFG Shareholders, will be published as soon as practicable and, in any event, within 28 days of this Announcement. It is anticipated that the Scheme will, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and other necessary approvals, be declared effective in the second half of 2019. About Epiris LLP · Epiris is one of the longest-established private equity firms in the UK. Formerly known as Electra Partners, Epiris managed the FTSE 250-listed investment trust Electra Private Equity PLC until 2017, and in 2018 Epiris announced the final close of Epiris Fund II, an institutional private equity fund that attracted capital commitments totalling GBP821 million from some of the world's leading investors. · Epiris invests in UK-headquartered businesses with an enterprise value of between GBP75 million and GBP500 million. It has a strong track record of transforming businesses in partnership with exceptional management teams. Its approach is to focus on strategic clarity, operational excellence, growth acceleration and M&A. About IFG plc · IFG is a financial services holding company with full market listings in London and Dublin. IFG's businesses provide financial solutions to end customers and financial advisers. James Hay provides pensions administration and investment platform services and Saunderson House is an independent wealth manager and financial adviser. · As at 31 December 2018, IFG had GBP30.2 billion of assets under administration or advice across James Hay (GBP25.3 billion of assets under administration) and Saunderson House (GBP4.9 billion of assets under advice). In the year ended 31 December 2018, IFG reported an adjusted operating profit of GBP12.4 million and, on a statutory basis, a post tax loss of GBP1.0 million. IFG generated operating free cash flow of GBP6.6 million and net cash flow (after interest, retention payments and head office restructuring costs) of GBP3.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. This summary should be read in conjunction with the full text of the following Announcement and its appendices. The Conditions to, and certain further terms of, the Acquisition are set out in Appendix C to this Announcement and the Acquisition is subject to further terms to be set out in the Scheme Document. Appendix A to this Announcement contains certain sources of information and bases of calculation contained in this Announcement. Certain terms used in this Announcement are defined in Appendix B to this Announcement. This Announcement contains inside information and has been issued pursuant to Article 2.1(b) of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055. The date and time of this Announcement is the same as the date and time that it has been communicated to the media. Enquiries: Houlihan Lokey (Financial Adviser to Epiris) Lawrence Guthrie / Christian +44 20 7907 4200 Kent / Yashin Mody / Sam Ward Greenbrook (media enquiries for Epiris) Matthew Goodman / Katarina +44 20 7952 2000 Sallerfors / Daniel Oliver IFG Kathryn Purves / Gavin Howard +44 20 3887 6181

Enquiries: Houlihan Lokey (Financial Adviser to Epiris) Lawrence Guthrie / Christian +44 20 7907 4200 Kent / Yashin Mody / Sam Ward Greenbrook (media enquiries for Epiris) Matthew Goodman / Katarina +44 20 7952 2000 Sallerfors / Daniel Oliver IFG Kathryn Purves / Gavin Howard +44 20 3887 6181 Evercore (Joint Lead Financial Adviser and Rule 3 Adviser to IFG) Ollie Clayton / Nick Chapman / +44 20 7653 6000 Demetris Efthymiou Goodbody (Joint Lead Financial Adviser, Rule 3 Adviser and Corporate Broker to IFG) Stephen Kane / Charlotte +353 (0)1 667 0400 +44 203 841 Craigie 6220 Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to IFG) Jonny Allison / Alex Reynolds +44 20 3037 2000 Powerscourt (media enquiries for IFG) Justin Griffiths / Jack Hickey + 44 20 7250 1446 +353 1536 0683 The IFG Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this Announcement relating to IFG, the IFG Group and the IFG Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the IFG Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this Announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 2.5 OF THE TAKEOVER RULES THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 25 March 2019 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for IFG GROUP PLC by Saintmichelco limited A WHOLLY-OWNED indirect SUBSIDIARY OF funds Advised by Epiris llp TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY MEANS OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 1 Introduction The boards of directors of Bidco and IFG are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of IFG, which is being implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Act. 2 Summary Terms of the Acquisition 2.1 The Acquisition is subject to the Conditions set out in Appendix C to this Announcement and to be set out in the Scheme Document. 2.2 Under the terms of the Acquisition, IFG Shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each IFG Ordinary Share GBP1.93 in cash 2.3 The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of IFG at approximately GBP206 million. The Acquisition represents: 2.3.1 a premium of approximately 46 per cent. to IFG's closing share price of GBP1.325 on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement); 2.3.2 a premium of approximately 44 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.34 over the one month period ended on 22 March 2019; 2.3.3 a premium of approximately 42 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.36 over the three month period ended on 22 March 2019; and 2.3.4 a multiple of approximately 21.4 times of IFG's adjusted after tax earnings for the year ended 31 December 2018. 2.4 In consideration of these payments, the IFG Ordinary Shares will be cancelled and IFG will issue new IFG Ordinary Shares to Bidco. 2.5 If any dividend or other distribution is authorised, declared, made or paid in respect of the IFG Ordinary Shares on or after the date of this Announcement, Bidco reserves the right to reduce the Consideration by the aggregate amount of such dividend or other distribution. 2.6 The sources and bases of information contained in this Announcement to calculate the implied value of the Acquisition, are set out in Appendix A. 3 IFG Recommendation 3.1 Having taken into account the relevant factors and applicable risks, the IFG Board who have been so advised by Evercore and Goodbody, financial advisers to IFG, consider the terms of the Acquisition as set out in this Announcement to be fair and reasonable. In providing such advice, Evercore and Goodbody have taken into account the commercial assessments of the IFG Directors. Evercore and Goodbody are providing independent financial advice to the IFG Directors for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Takeover Rules. 3.2 Accordingly, the IFG Board unanimously recommends that IFG Shareholders vote in favour of the Acquisition and all of the Resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 874,879 IFG Ordinary Shares, which represent, in aggregate, approximately 0.83 per cent. of the existing issued share capital of IFG as at 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this Announcement). 4 Irrevocable Commitments 4.1 Bidco has received irrevocable undertakings from each of the IFG Directors to vote in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting and each of the EGM Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting in respect of their own beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 874,879 IFG Ordinary Shares, which represent, in aggregate, approximately 0.83 per cent. of the issued share capital of IFG as at 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this Announcement). 4.2 In addition, Bidco has received an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting and each of the EGM Resolutions

to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting from the following IFG Shareholder: Holder (as at Number of IFG % of IFG Issued 22 March 2019) Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares in Issue (Excl. Treasury Shares) Crownway Capital ULC (a 10,166,816 9.65 company owned and controlled by John Gallagher and his Connected Persons) 4.3 Therefore, in aggregate with the irrevocable undertakings received from the IFG Directors, Bidco has received irrevocable undertakings and other commitments of 11,041,695 IFG Ordinary Shares that represent approximately 10.48 per cent. of the issued share capital of IFG on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this Announcement). 4.4 The irrevocable undertakings received from each of the IFG Directors will cease to have effect on the earlier to occur of (i) this Announcement not being released on 25 March 2019 or such later date as Bidco and IFG may agree; or (ii) the Transaction Agreement being terminated in accordance with its terms; 4.5 The irrevocable undertaking received from Crownway Capital ULC will cease to have effect on the earlier to occur of (i) this Announcement not being released on or by 25 March 2019; or (ii) any third party announcing a firm intention to make a general offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of IFG (not already owned by such third party) with a value per share in cash (or equivalent to cash) of GBP2.12 or more; or (iii) the Transaction Agreement being terminated in accordance with its terms. 5 IFG Background to and Reasons for Recommending the Acquisition 5.1 In recommending the Acquisition, the Directors, who have been advised by Evercore and Goodbody, have considered, inter alia, the following factors set out below. Recent Period 5.2 During the past 5 years, IFG has evolved from being a diversified Irish and UK financial services business to a more focused group, comprising two largely self-reliant businesses (James Hay and Saunderson House). The IFG Directors believe that both James Hay and Saunderson House are well positioned standalone businesses and operate in attractive markets. 5.3 Whilst the IFG Group recorded good growth in adjusted operating profits in 2018, it has faced a number of challenges and change during the last twelve months including significant legacy matters, a cancelled sales process for Saunderson House and a change of IFG Group leadership. 5.4 The legacy matters to which the IFG Group is exposed include the potential sanction charge relating to Elysian Fuels, where the maximum charge would be approximately GBP20 million plus interest, as well as other issues such as the dual trustee SIPP/SSAS book, where the Group has announced today a GBP4.9 million provision. Resolution of these items has also added further exceptional costs. 5.5 In December 2018, in order to provide greater clarity to investors on the outlook and strategy for the IFG Group and its subsidiaries, IFG released a strategy and trading update announcement. IFG outlined its focus on developing two attractively positioned and self-reliant businesses while at the same time delivering operational and cost efficiencies within the group function. Both businesses put in place comprehensive business plans, with clear growth targets, and IFG stated that it would continue to focus on the resolution of legacy matters within James Hay as a priority. 5.6 As announced in the preliminary results, for the year ended 31 December 2018, the IFG Group reported revenue of GBP87.6 million (2017: GBP78.4 million), adjusted operating profit of GBP12.4 million (2017: GBP10.5 million), profit before tax of GBP0.5 million (2017: GBP(0.4) million) and a post tax loss of GBP1.0 million (2017: post tax loss of GBP0.4 million). Outlook 5.7 The IFG Directors considered the current trading and outlook for IFG as outlined in the preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the growth targets set out in the strategy and trading Update in December 2018. 5.8 The IFG Directors remain confident that the Group's existing strategy would deliver future value for IFG Shareholders. However, they also believe that the terms of the Acquisition acknowledge the quality of IFG's business and the strength of its future prospects and that the Consideration represents an attractive opportunity for shareholders to realise an immediate and attractive cash value, at a significant premium, for their shareholding in IFG today. 5.9 In addition, while the IFG Directors believe IFG is well positioned going forward, the Directors are mindful of potential industry challenges including an evolving regulatory environment, the requirement for ongoing investment in technology and infrastructure and the need for further economies of scale to improve profit margins. The Consideration 5.10 The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of IFG at approximately GBP206 million. The Acquisition represents: 5.10.1 a premium of approximately 46 per cent. to IFG's closing share price of GBP1.325 on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement); 5.10.2 a premium of approximately 44 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.34 over the one month period ended on 22 March 2019; 5.10.3 a premium of approximately 42 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.36 over the three month period ended on 22 March 2019; and 5.10.4 a multiple of approximately 21.4 times IFG's adjusted after tax earnings for the year ended 31 December 2018. Alternative options 5.11 The IFG Directors, in conjunction with IFG's financial advisers, Evercore and Goodbody, conducted a comprehensive review of the options available to IFG. The review considered, amongst other options, a Demerger of IFG and the sale of James Hay and / or Saunderson House. Taking into account the options available to IFG, the feasibility and execution risks arising and the time-frame to achieve such alternative options (including the prolonged time-frame for a Demerger), the IFG Directors have concluded that the terms of the Acquisition are in the best interests of IFG Shareholders. Additional factors 5.12 Additional factors that have also been taken into consideration by the IFG Directors include: 5.12.1 they believe that the Acquisition provides liquidity at a fair and reasonable price for IFG Shareholders; 5.12.2 they believe the Acquisition provides value certainty for shareholders at a significant premium and removes the uncertainty for shareholders arising from James Hay's legacy matters, including Elysian Fuels and its dual trustee SIPP / SSAS book, which may otherwise take significant time to resolve; 5.12.3 they believe that due to the uncertainty arising from James Hay's legacy matters, it would be unlikely that the Board would recommence dividend payments until such uncertainty has been resolved and IFG has sufficient capital resources and cash in place, taking account of such legacy matters; 5.12.4 they have considered IFG's current and projected capital position and believe that the Acquisition provides IFG, James Hay and Saunderson House with increased access to capital to support growth; and 5.12.5 they believe the Acquisition provides James Hay and Saunderson House with enhanced financial and operational flexibility as the businesses seek to execute their respective strategies. Summary 5.13 The foregoing summary of the factors considered by the IFG Board is not intended to be exhaustive but does set forth the principal factors considered by the IFG Board. The IFG Board collectively reached the unanimous conclusion to recommend the Acquisition in the light of the various factors described above. In view of the wide variety of factors considered by the IFG Board in connection with its evaluation of the Acquisition and the complexity of these matters, the IFG Board did not consider it practical and did not attempt to quantify, rank or otherwise assign relative weights to the specific factors it considered in reaching its decision. Rather, the IFG Board makes its recommendation based on the totality of information presented to, and the investigation conducted by, it with the assistance of its advisers. 6 Epiris LLP's Background to and Rationale for the Acquisition 6.1 Epiris has actively tracked the UK wealth management sector and believes that IFG represents an exciting opportunity to invest in well-established businesses positioned in attractive markets, with strong underlying cashflow. Epiris has successfully transformed a number of businesses and believes that under private ownership and supported by Epiris' expertise in the sector, James Hay and Saunderson House will be better able to capitalise on potential opportunities within their core markets. 7 Information on Epiris and Bidco 7.1 Epiris is one of the longest-established private equity firms in the UK.

Formerly known as Electra Partners, Epiris managed the FTSE 250-listed investment trust Electra Private Equity PLC until 2017, and in 2018 Epiris announced the final close of Epiris Fund II, an institutional private equity fund that attracted capital commitments totalling GBP821 million from some of the world's leading investors. 7.2 Epiris invests in UK-headquartered businesses with an enterprise value of between GBP75 million and GBP500 million. It has a strong track record of transforming businesses in partnership with exceptional management teams. Its approach is to focus on strategic clarity, operational excellence, growth acceleration and M&A. 7.3 Bidco is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Epiris Funds. Bidco is Jersey incorporated, has been incorporated solely for the purposes of effecting the Acquisition and has only entered into certain agreements in connection with the Acquisition, details of which are contained in paragraphs 4, 11 and 13 of this Announcement. 8 Information on IFG 8.1 IFG is a financial services holding company with full market listings in London and Dublin. IFG's businesses provide financial solutions to end customers and financial advisers. James Hay provides investment platform and pensions administration services and Saunderson House delivers independent financial advice. 8.2 As at 31 December 2018, IFG had GBP30.2 billion of assets under advice or administration across James Hay (GBP25.3 billion of assets under administration) and Saunderson House (GBP4.9 billion of assets under advice). In the year ended 31 December 2018, IFG reported an adjusted operating profit of GBP12.4 million and, on a statutory basis, a post tax loss of GBP1.0 million. IFG generated operating free cash flow of GBP6.6 million and net cash flow (after interest, retention payments and head office restructuring costs) of GBP3.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. 9 Structure of the Acquisition 9.1 Scheme 9.1.1 It is intended that the Acquisition will be effected by a High Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement in accordance with Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014. Under the Scheme, all IFG Ordinary Shares held by IFG Shareholders will be cancelled pursuant to Article 54 of IFG's Articles of Association and sections 84 to 86 of the Companies Act 2014 in accordance with the terms of the Scheme. IFG will then issue new IFG Ordinary Shares to Bidco in place of the IFG Ordinary Shares that were cancelled pursuant to the Scheme and the Reduction of Capital and Bidco will pay the Consideration for the Acquisition to the IFG Shareholders. 9.1.2 As a result of these arrangements, IFG will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bidco. 9.2 Application to the High Court to sanction the Scheme 9.2.1 Once the approvals of the IFG Shareholders have been obtained at the Scheme Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting, and the other Conditions have been satisfied or (where applicable) waived, the Scheme must be sanctioned by the High Court at the Court Hearing. 9.2.2 The Scheme will become Effective in accordance with its terms on delivery to the Registrar of Companies of the Court Order together with the minute required by Section 86 of the Act confirming the Reduction of Capital to take place in connection with the Acquisition and the Reduction of Capital becomes effective upon the registration of the Court Order and minute by the Registrar of Companies. Upon the Scheme becoming Effective, it will be binding on all IFG Shareholders, irrespective of whether or not they attended or voted at the Scheme Meeting or Extraordinary General Meeting, or whether they voted in favour of or against the Scheme. 9.3 Full details of the Scheme to be set out in the Scheme Document 9.3.1 The Scheme will be governed by the laws of Ireland. The Scheme will be subject to the applicable requirements of the Takeover Rules and, where relevant, the Act. 9.3.2 The Scheme is subject to the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of the Conditions and the full terms and conditions to be set out in the Scheme Document. Further details of the Scheme will be set out in the Scheme Document, including the expected timetable and the action to be taken by IFG Shareholders. 9.4 Conditions to the Acquisition The Acquisition shall be subject to the Conditions and further terms set out in full in Appendix C to this Announcement and to be set out in the Scheme Document. 9.5 Scheme timetable/further information 9.5.1 A full anticipated timetable will be set out in the Scheme Document. 9.5.2 At this stage, subject to the approval of the High Court and obtaining the necessary regulatory and other necessary approvals, Bidco expects the implementation of the Acquisition to occur in the second half of 2019. 10 Effect of the Scheme on IFG Group Share Schemes In accordance with Rule 15 of the Takeover Rules, Bidco will make appropriate proposals to participants in IFG Share Plans in relation to the IFG Options. Participants will be contacted separately, at the time of publication of the Scheme Document, regarding the effect of the Acquisition on the IFG Options under the IFG Share Plans and the relevant details will be summarised in the Scheme Document. 11 Financing of the Acquisition 11.1 Bidco is providing the cash consideration payable under the Acquisition through a combination of equity financing drawn from the Epiris Funds as well as debt to be provided under a Facility B loan entered into with Ares Management Limited (as underwriter and mandated lead arranger), further details of which will be set out in the Scheme Document. 11.2 Bidco, Topco and the Epiris Funds (amongst others) entered into an Equity Subscription Agreement on 24 March 2019, pursuant to which, among other things, the Epiris Funds have agreed to provide equity financing to Topco, which will in turn be paid to Bidco, in order that Bidco can use the funds to finance part of the cash consideration payable under the Acquisition (with the remainder to be provided by the debt financing). 11.3 Houlihan Lokey, the financial adviser to Epiris and Bidco, is satisfied that sufficient resources are available to Bidco to satisfy in full the Consideration payable under the terms of the Acquisition. 12 Management and Employees 12.1 Bidco greatly values the skills, knowledge and expertise of IFG's existing management and employees. Bidco expects the existing personnel of IFG to continue to contribute to the business following completion of the Acquisition, and does not intend to initiate any material headcount reductions within the current IFG organisation as a result of the Acquisition. 12.2 Bidco confirms that, following the Scheme becoming effective, the existing contractual and statutory employment rights, including in relation to pensions, of all IFG management and employees will be fully safeguarded in accordance with applicable law. Bidco does not intend to make any material change to the conditions of employment of the employees of IFG. 12.3 Bidco has not entered into, and has not had discussion on proposals to enter into, any form of incentivisation arrangements with members of IFG's management. It is the intention to put in place appropriate arrangements for management of IFG following completion of the Acquisition. 12.4 The current non-executive directors of IFG will resign from IFG on or after the Effective Date. 13 Acquisition Related Arrangements 13.1 Transaction Agreement 13.1.1 Epiris GP, Bidco and IFG have entered into the Transaction Agreement which contains, amongst other things, certain obligations and commitments in relation to the implementation of the Acquisition and provisions in relations to the conduct of IFG's business up to the Effective Date. A summary of the principal terms of the Transaction Agreement will be set out in the Scheme Document. 13.1.2 The Transaction Agreement provides that where the IFG Board determines that an IFG Alternative Proposal that constitutes an IFG Superior Proposal has been received, IFG shall provide Bidco with an opportunity, for a period of three (3) Business Days following the time of delivery to Bidco of the Superior Proposal Notice to discuss in good faith the terms and conditions of the Transaction Agreement and the Transactions, including an increase in, or modification of, the Consideration, and such other terms and conditions such that the relevant IFG Alternative Proposal no longer constitutes an IFG Superior Proposal. 13.2 Expenses Reimbursement Agreement IFG has entered into an expenses reimbursement agreement, dated 24 March 2019, with Bidco and Epiris GP, the terms of which have been approved by the Panel. Under the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement, IFG has agreed to pay an amount equal to all documented, specific quantifiable third party costs and expenses incurred by Bidco, Epiris or any member of the Epiris Group, or on its behalf, for the purposes of, in preparation for, or in connection with the Acquisition, exploratory work carried out in contemplation of and in connection with the Acquisition, legal, financial, accounting and commercial due diligence, arranging financing and engaging advisers to assist in the

