IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Preliminary Statement 25-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IFG GROUP PLC PRELIMINARY STATEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 ****************************************************************************** **** THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION The IFG Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement To the best of the knowledge and belief of the IFG Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. The sources and bases for the information in this announcement relating to the Acquisition are set out in Appendix A to the Rule 2.5 Announcement relating to the Acquisition dated 25 March 2019. RECOMMENDED OFFER IFG Group plc ("IFG") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Epiris GP Limited, as General Partner of the Epiris Funds advised by Epiris LLP ("Epiris"), on the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which SaintMichelCo Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Epiris Funds, will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of IFG. Consequently, Bidco has today announced its firm intention to make an offer for IFG under Rule 2.5 of the Takeover Rules. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, IFG shareholders will be entitled to receive GBP1.93 for each IFG Ordinary Share, valuing the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of IFG at approximately GBP206 million. The proposed acquisition represents: · a premium of approximately 46 per cent to IFG's closing share price of GBP1.325 on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement); · a premium of approximately 44 per cent to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.34 over the one-month period ended on 22 March 2019; · a premium of approximately 42 per cent to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.36 over the three-month period ended on 22 March 2019; and · a multiple of approximately 21.4 times IFG's adjusted after tax earnings for the year ended 31 December 2018. improved underlying performance ............................... Financial Highlights 2018 2017 Change Revenue (GBPm) 87.6 78.4 12% Adjusted operating profit (GBPm) 12.4 10.5 18% Operating profit/(loss) (GBPm) 0.3 (0.4) - Adjusted EPS (p) 9.14 8.34 10% Basic EPS (p) (0.90) (0.32) - Free cash flow (GBPm) 6.6 5.7 16% · Revenue growth of 12% to GBP87.6 million (2017: GBP78.4 million) driven by repricing and increases in the Bank of England interest rate in James Hay and strong performance in Saunderson House · Adjusted operating profit increased 18% to GBP12.4 million (2017: GBP10.5 million) demonstrating the strength of the underlying businesses · Exceptional costs of GBP9.9 million (2017 GBP8.8 million) including a provision of GBP4.9 million in relation to the dual trustee review and GBP3.0 million retention payments following the cancelled sales process of Saunderson House · Operating profit (after exceptional costs and amortisation) was GBP0.3 million up from a loss of GBP0.4 million in 2017 · A 10% increase in adjusted EPS to 9.14 pence (2017 8.34 pence). Basic loss per share was 0.90 pence, compared to a loss of 0.32 pence in the prior year · Based on a more prudent assessment of regulatory capital, the group has capital resources of GBP25.6 million (2017: GBP49.5 million) which is 502% of its Pillar 1 requirement (2017: 750%) and surplus to its Pillar 2 requirements Operational James Hay 2018 2017 Assets under administration (GBPbn) 25.3 25.5 New Clients 4,651 6,116 Total Clients 58,753 58,551 Retention rate 93% 93% Adjusted Operating Profit (GBPm) 10.3 6.1 · AUA 1% lower than 2017 at GBP25.3 billion (2017: GBP25.5 billion) with adverse market movements over the year offsetting net inflows · James Hay added 4,651 new clients during 2018, down 24% on 2017, driven largely by the slow-down in the defined benefit ("DB") transfer market following a significant rise in this market in 2017 · James Hay now serves 58,753 clients (2017: 58,551) of which 55,200 are in SIPPs with the remaining 3,553 in SSAS and Wrap products. Client retention remains stable at 93% · Reviewed c.20% of dual-trustee SSAS schemes and provided GBP4.9 million as a best estimate of costs to resolve these matters across the whole book · We have submitted an application under s268 Finance Act 2004 for the discharge of the HMRC assessment in respect of Elysian Fuels for tax years ended 5 April 2012 and 5 April 2013 and expect to submit applications in relation to later tax years in due course. We currently expect that a process involving appeals to tribunal would be unlikely to complete before the end of 2019 Saunderson House 2018 2017 Assets under advice (GBPbn) 4.9 5.1 New Clients 239 247 Total Clients 2,342 2,121 Retention rate 99% 96% Adjusted Operating Profit (GBPm) 7.1 8.6 · AUA 4% lower than 2017 with adverse market movements over the year offsetting net inflows · Saunderson House achieved 239 new client wins in 2018, slightly down compared to 247 in 2017 but a strong result, particularly in light of distraction from the cancelled sale process · Continued strong demand for Discretionary Management Services (DMS) making up c.60% of new client wins · Saunderson House now serves 2,342 clients (up 10% from 2,121 in 2017) with client retention improving to 99% (2017: 96%) Strategic and proposed acquisition Following a challenging start to 2018, we have made good progress on identifying and implementing our near-term priorities; building two self-reliant businesses within an efficient group structure and making meaningful progress in relation to legacy issues. During the course of 2018, we have reviewed a range of options available to the Group to assess whether greater value might be realised for shareholders through alternative ownership structures. The review considered, amongst other options, a demerger and the sale of one or both of the subsidiaries. Having taken into account the relevant factors and applicable risks, the IFG Board consider the terms of the proposed acquisition to be fair and reasonable. Accordingly, the IFG Board unanimously recommends that IFG shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition, as they intend to do in respect of their own holdings. Kathryn Purves, Chief Executive of IFG Group plc, commented: "We are pleased to be announcing this transaction today and believe it is an excellent outcome for shareholders, for the company, and for our clients. The offer by Epiris represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders to realise an immediate and attractive cash value for their shareholding in IFG today. In addition, our employees and clients will benefit under the ownership of Epiris which should help broaden and accelerate the delivery of IFG's strategic objectives and the underlying strategies of James Hay and Saunderson House." Contacts: Kathryn Purves Gavin Howard Group Chief Executive Group Chief Financial Officer IFG Group plc IFG Group plc Tel: +44 20 3887 6181 Tel: +44 20 3887 6181 Media enquiries: Justin Griffiths Jack Hickey Powerscourt Powerscourt Tel: +44 20 7250 1446 Tel: +353 1536 0683 Presentation of results and dial-in There will be a presentation of these results to analysts and investors/fund managers at 9.30am today at Macquarie offices, Ropemaker Place, 28 Ropemaker Street, London EC2Y 9HD. The slides for this presentation can be downloaded from IFG's website, www.ifggroup.com. There will also be audio conference access to the presentation. The access details for the presentation are: Confirmation Code: 9484905 ' Location Phone Number United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9105 Ireland +353 (0)1 246 5638 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5729 US +1 323-794-2093 Extract from Chairman's Statement ********************************** DELIVERING SHAREHOLDER VALUE ............................ STRATEGY I believe we have made substantive progress at IFG Group this year. The underlying businesses have performed well, in spite of distractions in the first four months of the year which were dominated by the assessments from HMRC in relation to Elysian Fuels and the Saunderson House sales process, which was later cancelled. These issues provided the backdrop against which the new management team was appointed in April 2018. Since then, we have focused on operational performance within our businesses

whilst also pursuing our near-term priorities which will provide a solid base from which to grow and deliver value to shareholders. As outlined in our interim statement, these priorities are: the identification and resolution of legacy issues; developing self-reliant businesses with reduced reliance on central functions; and delivering a more efficient group cost structure. We have made good progress in each of these areas and Kathryn Purves provides a comprehensive update in her Chief Executive's Report. In our December trading update we highlighted the attractive nature of the markets in which we operate and set out our ambitious plans for the future. These are covered in more detail in the business reviews. performance The period under review has shown revenue increasing by 12% from GBP78.4 million last year to GBP87.6 million, with adjusted operating profit increasing by 18% from GBP10.5 million to GBP12.4 million. It is disappointing that operating profit was again depressed by exceptional provisions, primarily as a result of costs in relation to resolution of legacy issues and staff retention costs in Saunderson House following the cancelled sale. I believe that identifying and resolving these legacy issues is an important part of building the foundations for future growth and that the retention payments made to Saunderson House staff have played an important role in stabilising the business over the latter part of 2018. Basic loss per share was 0.90 pence, as a result of the lack of tax relief for sanction charges and settlement costs relating to legacy matters (2017: loss of 0.32 pence per share). We believe this is a good set of results at an underlying level, particularly in the context of the distraction and disruption suffered by the Group in the early part of 2018 and the broader political and investment market volatility during the year. Kathryn comments on the key financial results in her Chief Executive's Report. BOARD COMPOSITION AND RENEWAL Alongside implementing increasingly federated governance and more clearly defining Group's role and responsibilities, we have taken the opportunity to review the composition of the Group Board. John Gallagher, my predecessor, stood down in May 2018 and both Colm Barrington and Robin Phipps stood down in August 2018. I thank each of them for their contribution to the Board and their support of the Group. We are delighted that John remains a significant, and supportive, shareholder in the Group. During the year, John Cotter stepped down from the Group Board upon his resignation as Group Chief Executive succeeded by Kathryn Purves, previously a non-executive director of the Group and chair of the Group Risk Committee. I would like to thank John for his contribution to the Group as CEO and CFO over the years. Gavin Howard was appointed Interim Group Chief Financial Officer in April and subsequently joined the Group Board in August 2018 as Director and Group CFO. Gavin has also taken on the role of James Hay CFO alongside his Group role. Changes in the management teams of the businesses are discussed in more detail in the operational reviews. I believe that the Group Board, consisting of four non-executive directors and two executive directors, is now more appropriately sized for its role within a federated governance framework and operating alongside the boards of both James Hay and Saunderson House, each of which include experienced, independent non-executive directors. I would like to thank the members of both boards for their support in implementing our federated governance. As a result of the changes to the Group Board, the composition of the Board committees has also changed during 2018. The Risk Committee and Audit Committee have now been combined. The members of the Risk and Audit Committee are: David Paige (chair), Cara Ryan, Peter Priestley and myself. The members of the Remuneration Committee are: Peter Priestley (chair), Cara Ryan and myself. The members of the Nominations Committee are: Cara Ryan (chair), Peter Priestley and myself. people and culture My thanks go to the executive leadership of the Group and its subsidiaries, and to all our employees across both our businesses, for their continuing hard work, in what has been a challenging year for the Group. Tony Overy, Alastair Conway and their teams have delivered considerable success in strengthening their businesses, serving their existing clients and attracting new ones. These efforts enable us to deliver value to shareholders and I thank them all for their hard work and commitment. Our ambition as a Group is to create and grow value for our shareholders, clients of our businesses and employees across the Group, by supporting our businesses to help end clients to save, invest and plan for their financial future. Whilst James Hay and Saunderson House each has their own culture and clearly defined values that are relevant to their services and clients, our business principles form a framework within which the Group and its businesses operate. We will always strive to: · act with integrity in our dealings with all parties, both internally and externally, treating people fairly and honestly; · operate with ambition whilst ensuring compliance with both the letter and the spirit of law and regulation; and · take responsibility for our decisions and actions. These principles inform and support the Group's culture and ensure we and our businesses deliver excellent client outcomes and contribute positively to our wider stakeholders. The Board has also undertaken a review of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, which was published in July 2018, and how it may impact the Group and its corporate governance. There are a number of workstreams underway to ensure the Group continues to operate to a high standard of governance within its businesses and that it is fully compliant with the new Code in 2019. DIvidend In light of the continued uncertainty around the resolution of a number of legacy matters and the timing and scale of any exposure, the Board has reluctantly taken the decision to continue with its prudent approach of retaining cash to cover worst-case outcomes and, as a result, no final dividend will be paid in respect of 2018 (2017: interim 1.60 pence per share). The Board remains committed to a progressive dividend policy, with two businesses which are cash generative. We intend to return to paying dividends at the earliest possible time, once there is more clarity on these uncertain potential exposures. BREXIT The regulatory challenges, political uncertainty and market volatility experienced during 2018 are expected to continue in the year ahead. In the event of a "hard" Brexit or a "no deal" Brexit there could be significant knock on impacts across the UK economy and markets. The impact of Brexit on our businesses is difficult to predict. Uncertainty drives an increased need for financial advice but causes volatility in markets and delays decision making. Any negative impact on the wider economy could reduce our clients' ability to invest or increase their need to withdraw funds. The impact on equity markets and interest rates may also impact our revenue linked to market rates. Both of our businesses have considered a range of potential scenarios to ensure they are well prepared and have undertaken extensive planning for these scenarios. Further detail on the impact of Brexit is discussed in the Business reviews. Brexit remains a source of considerable uncertainty and a prolonged period of market turmoil or a significant economic downturn could potentially have material adverse consequences for either business. OUTLOOK Despite a challenging start to 2018, the businesses have performed well, delivering improved underlying performance and entering 2019 with confidence and clear and ambitious medium-term plans. Brexit continues to be a source of considerable uncertainty and the impact on the economy and investment markets could have implications for both our businesses and their clients. We are making good progress on the three near-term priorities identified as part of our strategic review and we are moving towards having two self-reliant businesses able to deliver on their growth plans. Resolution of legacy issues will allow our businesses to focus on delivering on their potential and will allow us to consider strategic options for the Group. The Board is committed and confident in our ability to create value for you, our shareholders. Mark Dearsley Chairman 22 March 2019 Extract from Group Chief Executive's statement ********************************************** DEVELOPING TWO SELF-RELIANT BUSINESSES ...................................... 2018 in review The start of 2018 was a difficult period for the Group, with assessments from HMRC in relation to Elysian Fuels and the cancelled Saunderson House sale process creating material disruption and distraction, both internally and externally. Management changes in April 2018 saw the appointment of a new Chairman, CEO and CFO. Since April, the new management team has engaged with a wide range of shareholders and has also undertaken a review of the Group strategy and structure in order to ensure we can deliver value effectively to shareholders. Our focus has been on: supporting and stabilising the businesses to deliver improved operating performance; developing strong relationships with the

respective management teams; progressing and implementing critical near-term priorities which are essential building blocks to creating and delivering value for shareholders and reviewing a range of options around Group strategy. We believe that addressing our identified near-term priorities, building two self-reliant businesses within an efficient Group structure and progressing resolution of legacy issues, enhances the strategic optionality for the Group, allowing us to consider a range of options to best deliver value to shareholders. PERFORMANCE During 2018 the Group has delivered strong top line growth with Group revenue of GBP87.6 million up 12% from GBP78.4 million in 2017. We have two strong, attractively positioned businesses that are performing well, however, performance was again depressed by exceptional costs, primarily related to the resolution of legacy matters in James Hay and one-off retention costs following the cancelled sale process in Saunderson House. Whilst it is disappointing to report another year of material exceptional cost, we believe that dealing with legacy is a key priority and we have been focused on improving clarity around potential issues in a timely manner. With improved underlying performance in both businesses, we have delivered a materially improved adjusted operating profit up 18% to GBP12.4 million from GBP10.5 million in 2017. This, was depressed by GBP9.9 million of exceptional costs, resulting in operating profit of GBP0.3 million up from a loss of GBP0.4 million in 2017. Basic loss per share was 0.90 pence, compared to a loss of 0.32 pence in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share improved by 10% to 9.14 pence per share from 8.34 pence per share in 2017. Overall the Group generated cash of GBP3.1 million during 2018, compared to GBP3.8 million of cash consumption during 2017. Free cash flows have increased by 16% to GBP6.6 million from GBP5.7 million in 2017 and Return on Capital Employed improved marginally to 0.4% from -0.6% in 2017. James Hay The platform market continues to be an attractive, growing market supported by long-term structural growth drivers. James Hay has a strong position within the high net worth, trusted adviser-led SIPP platform market with significantly higher than average case sizes and a powerful brand in relation to pension expertise. James Hay saw a material increase in revenue in 2018, driven by pricing changes in 2017 and an increase in margin on cash as interest rates have increased. It was however, adversely affected by weaker investment markets and a decline in defined benefit ("DB") transfer volumes which reduced new business volumes compared to the prior year. Following a comprehensive review of James Hay's strategy, we remain confident of its ability to develop from its current position as a trusted SIPP expert to address the wider platform market, supporting clients through their investment life cycle. James Hay plans to accelerate its expansion into the GIA and ISA market, significantly increasing its addressable market and leveraging its strong brand name and reputation with financial advisers to capture a greater share of client investment flows. James Hay's management continues to focus on driving new business into its MiPlan product, improving cost efficiencies, expanding its product offering and building out its investment platform. Saunderson House The UK wealth management sector, particularly in relation to high net worth clients, remains an attractive and growing market. Saunderson House is well positioned within this sector and is focused on providing a wholly independent, full service wealth management offering. It is a leading, trusted adviser to high-earning professional services executives in which market it has an attractive and differentiated advisory and discretionary proposition. During 2018, Saunderson House was required to manage through a sale process which was subsequently cancelled, creating a degree of disruption for both clients and employees. Despite this, the business has performed strongly during 2018, demonstrating the strength of its relationships with clients, its brand, service and investment proposition. Following a comprehensive review of its strategy, Saunderson House expects to see its discretionary proposition continue to grow, enabling the business to attract younger clients at the wealth accumulation stage of their life. This strategy is expected to continue to enhance and embed long term value in the business with clients accumulating wealth with Saunderson House and remaining clients for a significant period of time. DELIVERING NEAR-TERM PRIORITIES Developing autonomous, self-reliant businesses Over the course of the second half of 2018 we have focused on developing two self-reliant, independent businesses with the necessary autonomy, resources and capability to thrive. A review of Group governance has been undertaken and has resulted in a revised, increasingly devolved governance model being implemented, with full support from the business boards. We have worked with the boards and management teams of both businesses to put in place comprehensive, long-term business plans, including setting more granular targets, and we believe that these plans provide a good foundation for each of the businesses to move forward with clarity and ambition. The respective management teams within the businesses have been strengthened and certain centralised responsibilities (in particular compliance and risk) have been transferred into the businesses. As part of this, Simon Jackson, previously Group CFO at Brooks MacDonald, joined Saunderson House as Finance Director in January 2019, and Gavin Howard, Group CFO, has taken on the role of James Hay CFO alongside his Group role. We have also brought in Stephen Mohan as Operations Director in James Hay, as of December 2018, supplementing the James Hay management team with increased platform industry experience. Group efficiency As we have further clarified the Group's role and responsibilities, we have been able to identify cost savings and we continue to focus on delivering operating and cost efficiencies within the group function. During 2018 we significantly reduced the size of the Group Board, as set out in detail within the Chairman's statement. We continue to make further reductions in the costs of the group executive/central team and are reviewing options to reduce our property footprint. These actions have delivered H2 2018 costs of GBP2.3 million, significantly lower than those incurred in H1 2018 of GBP2.7 million. The Group remains on track to achieve annual cost savings of GBP1.0 million, with the full impact of these savings visible in the second half of 2019. In order to achieve these cost savings, we expect one-off restructuring costs of approximately GBP1.0 million to be incurred during 2019. Legacy matters Resolution of legacy matters, particularly within James Hay, has remained a core focus during 2018 and has consumed considerable management time and effort. The Group has continued its engagement with HMRC in relation to the Elysian Fuels matter to attempt to address their concerns (and the associated, previously reported, protective assessments). However, disappointingly, there remains significant uncertainty as to potential outcomes and this issue will take further time to resolve. Further detail is included in note 7 under contingent liabilities. In the interim results, the Group highlighted it was undertaking a review of the legacy dual trustee book in James Hay. Having now reviewed approximately 20% of the book, we are sufficiently progressed to be able to make a provision of GBP4.9 million as an estimate of potential issues across the book (see note 4). The provision is largely in relation to potential HMRC sanction charges as a result of unauthorised payments from SSAS schemes and hence is not covered by insurance. This is our best estimate as to the potential exposure in relation to this book. It is based on extrapolation from the sample reviewed to date and, as such, there is a significant level of judgement in reaching our estimates and further issues may come to light in future as the review of the complete book progresses over the course of 2019. The previously disclosed reviews of NSIs and SSAS Loanbacks are now substantially progressed. Discussions with HMRC in relation to associated sanction charges are continuing and these are expected to fall within existing provisions. We expect these to be closed off with HMRC during 2019. James Hay is undertaking a voluntary redress programme and continues to engage with the FCA, and its insurers in order to address any potential client detriment. The remediation of this book is presently expected to be covered by existing provisions. Within Saunderson House, we have significantly progressed the remediation process in relation to the previously reported pension transfers review, which is expected to be covered in line with the existing provision made in the prior year and to be completed during 2019. In December 2018 we agreed a settlement of GBP1.1 million in relation to the sale of the International Business resulting in an increase to provisions of GBP0.6 million from GBP0.5 million (see note 4). This agreement closes off this matter and removes the risk of a potential finding against the Group of GBP1.3m plus legal costs, which would likely have been significant had the case gone

