Stockholm, March 25, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Hanza Holding AB (short name: HANZA), a small cap company within the industrial sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Hanza Holding ("Hanza") was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 7th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2008, Hanza has developed a new and efficient model for product manufacturing. Its business idea is to collect different manufacturing technologies in certain areas, called Manufacturing Clusters. Through these clusters, Hanza offers cost-effective, flexible and sustainable manufacturing of products, which increase the competitiveness of Hanza's customers. Hanza has more than 1 600 employees across six countries and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.hanza.com. "Hanza's sales have nearly doubled since we first entered Nasdaq First North, from SEK 985 million in 2014 to SEK 1,811 million in 2018," said Erik Stenfors, CEO and founder of Hanza. "As Hanza now is a mature and large company, it is natural to move to the main market. The list switch takes place after a comprehensive review of the group, which gives us a quality stamp on what we have achieved so far while creating confidence for the future." "We are excited to welcome Hanza to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see an increasing number of Nasdaq First North Premier listed companies mature and transfer to our main market, and we look forward to support Hanza Holding with the increased visibility and investor exposure that this brings." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.