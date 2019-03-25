

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Apax Partners LLP announced the boards of Inmarsat and Triton Bidco announced they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer by Triton Bidco to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Inmarsat. Inmarsat shareholders who are entitled to receive the final dividend will receive: $7.21 in cash per Inmarsat share comprising a cash consideration of $7.09 for each Inmarsat Share plus the previously announced final dividend of $0.12 per Inmarsat share. This values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Inmarsat at approximately $3.4 billion, which is equivalent to 2.6 billion pounds.



Triton Bidco is a newly incorporated company, formed on behalf of, and which is owned by, the consortium of: funds advised by Apax; funds advised by Warburg Pincus or its affiliates; CPPIB; and OTPP, for the purpose of implementing the acquisition.



