ustwo's Global Digital Product and Service Studio Expands to Lisbon

The company is building a Product Delivery team in Lisbon to focus on digital health

LONDON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ustwo, the global digital product and service studio, is expanding further in Europe with a Product Delivery team in Lisbon. The company is recruiting designers and developers who will be based in Lisbon and work closely with the London team, known for its work in healthcare, digital transformation, and automotive / mobility.

ustwo builds digital products and experiences that people love, and helps organizations discover and elevate their own digital cultures and capabilities. Since ustwo's founding in 2004 the company's purpose has been to inspire and unleash the collective genius of its people, its clients, and its partners.

The ustwo Lisbon team will cultivate new rigor and understanding for making and improving digital health experiences. Their first client is Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure. Through its network of more than 3,900 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for more than 330,000 patients around the globe.

"We're thrilled for this opportunity to deepen our collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care," said Carsten Wierwille, CEO of ustwo Studios. "Portugal has world-class craft, visual art, and architecture, as well as extremely talented designers and developers who want to work in a global context. We're excited to bring ustwo culture and ways of working to the burgeoning digital community in Portugal, and to build a team that will make a meaningful impact on global healthcare challenges."

ustwo is passionate about the potential of digital technology to activate patient engagement in their own health and wellness. Devices that are increasingly common in consumers' lives -- from smartphones to wearables to AI assistants -- can be the touchpoints for new digital experiences that give patients greater understanding of their health. These digital patient experiences can also yield timely and relevant insights that empower clinicians to provide high-quality care both inside and outside the clinic.

ustwo's health practice works in a breadth of areas from kidney disease to mental health, from allergy management to sleep devices. We partner with clients to rapidly find product-market fit and validate new use cases, and we pay particular attention to people and team dynamics as the overlooked dimension in Agile and software development. Integrating with clients across disciplines, roles, and backgrounds, our mission is to enable every member of this combined team to be both a critical thinker and a pragmatic doer -- unlocking the true potential of individuals and teams.

About ustwo

ustwo is a global and proudly independent digital product and service studio, founded in 2004. With 260 people spread across around the world -- in London, Malmö, Lisbon, Sydney, Tokyo, and New York, we design and build digital products, services, and immersive experiences that people love. Increasingly, we help our clients to boost their own digital culture and capabilities. Some of our client partners include Adidas, Ford, Google, Nissan, Three, and The Co-op.

In addition to our digital product and service studio, ustwo operates three distinct divisions:

ustwo Games is a mobile games studio creating interactive entertainment that challenges the medium, including our BAFTA award-winning hit Monument Valley and our innovative virtual reality experience Land's End.

ustwo Adventure, our company builder and venture arm, supports early-stage creative companies who are building something bigger than an exit; our unique investment model gives founders the option to grow their company as they see fit.

ustwo Foundation, launching in Summer 2019, will broaden access to creative careers and foster mobility within creative industries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840231/ustwo_Logo.jpg