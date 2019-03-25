

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced further progress with its non-core asset disposal programme having agreed the sale of its Terra Nova Technologies business, a conveying and material handling systems solutions business, to Cementation Americas, a business owned by Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. Cash proceeds in respect of the disposal will be $38 million.



The sale remains subject to normal conditions, with closing expected in second-quarter.



