The Faisaliah Solar Power Project is planned to be developed in several stages by the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources and the Development Authority of Mecca. Only 600 MW of the project will be tendered by the REPDO, while the remaining 2 GW will be built by the country's Public Investment Fund along with its partners.The governor of Mecca Province in Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud has signed a memorandum of understanding with the country's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih for the construction of a giant solar park in the region. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...