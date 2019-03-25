

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday as growing worries about growth and Brexit-related uncertainty weighed on investors' appetite for risk.



With an inverted yield curve in the U.S. stoking fears of a recession, investors ignored news that the Muller report did not find sufficient evidence against President Donald Trump.



Chinese shares followed global peers lower as investors looked forward to another round of U.S.-China trade negotiations set to begin in Beijing this week.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell nearly 2 percent to 3,043.03 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 2.03 percent at 28,523.35.



Japanese shares led regional losses as an inverted yield curve suggested that a recession could be looming. The Nikkei average lost as much as 650.23 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 20,977.11, while the broader Topix index closed 2.45 percent lower at 1,577.41.



Exporters Canon, Panasonic, Mazda Motor, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor fell 2-3 percent as the safe-haven yen strengthened.



Shares of Eisai slumped 19.8 percent after the drugmaker and its partner Biogen last week decided to end two late-stage clinical trials of their experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease, aducanumab.



Tech stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron dropped 2-3 percent while banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial declined 1-3 percent. In the energy sector, Inpex and Japan Petroleum fell nearly 4 percent.



Australian markets ended at over one-month low, with banking and mining stocks pacing the decliners on worries about a possible U.S. recession.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 69 points or 1.11 percent to 6,126.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 72.20 points or 1.15 percent at 6,208.70.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB dropped 1-2 percent as bond yields hit record lows. Westpac fell 1.5 percent as it set aside another A$260 million to remediate customers.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto declined more than 1 percent after copper prices fell.



Gold miners Evolution Mining and Newcrest surged 2-3 percent as the precious metal rose on safe-haven buying.



Seoul stocks fell by the most in five months amid fears over a global economic slowdown. The benchmark Kospi shed 42.09 points or 1.92 percent to 2,144.86, marking its largest single-day loss since October 23, 2018.



Large-cap shares fell across the board, with Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, SK Hynix and Hyundai Heavy Industries losing 2-7 percent.



South Korea's central bank chief said today that uncertainties stemming from external downside risks are affecting the country's growth.



Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Oil Search lost 3-4 percent as oil extended losses on concerns of a sharp economic slowdown.



New Zealand shares ended modestly lower, dragged down by dual-listed banks and outdoor apparel maker Kathmandu Holdings.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 31.68 points or 0.33 percent to 9,519.31 after closing at a record high on Friday.



U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday as a raft of weak manufacturing data from the U.S. and Europe fueled worries about slowing growth and caution set in ahead of another round of high-level talks between the U.S. and China.



The Dow slumped 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 2.5 percent and the S&P 500 plunged 1.9 percent.



Financials took the biggest hit as the spread between three-month Treasury bills and 10-year note yields inverted for the first time since 2007.



