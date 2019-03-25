cPacket Networks Acquires Solarflare's SolarCapture Appliance Business

Joint Solution Provides cPacket Customers with 40Gbps Visibility into High Speed Critical Networks and Retrospective Analysis of Operational and Security Issues

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2019, a leading provider of next-generation network performance monitoring and packet broker solutions, has entered into an agreement with Solarflare to acquire the company's SolarCapture Appliance business.

Solarflare's SolarCapture Appliance business provides network traffic capture capability for a variety of IT NetOps and SecOps applications including compliance, service-level-agreement monitoring, performance monitoring, security analytics, network forensics, and record keeping. Now an integral part of cPacket's cStor (integrated packet-forensics for advanced real-time-analytics) product-line, the combined solution provides 100-percent lossless capture for speeds up to 40Gbps.

"Making the SolarCapture Appliance technology a permanent addition to our cStor product family enables us to extend our high-performance analytics offerings to our customers and deepen our reach into financial-services and similar demanding industries. This will allow our customers to take advantage of new capabilities with feature, performance, and cost benefits cPacket offers," said Brendan O'Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks.

"A year ago, Solarflare entered into a development partnership with cPacket to respond to our customers' requests for a best-in-class capture appliance platform with advanced analytics and GUIs," said Russell Stern, CEO of Solarflare. "As the partnership evolved, we concluded that our customers will be better served by the transfer of our SolarCapture appliance business to cPacket. This agreement will allow Solarflare to continue our focus on transforming the way applications use networks."

About cPacket Networks

cPacket Networks enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Leading enterprises, service providers, and governments rely on cPacket solutions for improved agility, higher performance, and greater efficiency.

cPacket delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today's biggest network challenges. Our cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users. Only cPacket inspects all the packets delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time and provides detailed network analytics dashboards. Our solutions are designed to overcome scalability issues and reduce troubleshooting time. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, lower costs, and a faster ROI.

