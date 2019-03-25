SupplyOn wins Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award 2019 for its integrated, industry-specific Supply Chain Collaboration Suite

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / SupplyOn has been recognized with the Product Leadership Award 2019 in the field of "Digital Supply Network for Discrete Manufacturing" by Frost & Sullivan, an independent market research and consulting firm. The award will be presented to SupplyOn on March 27, 2019 at the Frost & Sullivan Award Ceremony in San Diego, California. "This award is a recognition for our team, for their outstanding achievements, and it is a motivation to continue to drive innovation forward to further optimize our solutions. I am also convinced that this award will contribute to the growth of our business even more strongly in international markets", comments Markus Quicken, CEO of SupplyOn.

SupplyOn enables all companies to collaborate easily with their global business partners using one central platform. By linking all suppliers, partners, service providers, and forwarders worldwide, the platform ensures the transparent handling of business processes. It serves as a one-stop solution for all levels of the supply chain, covering Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); this results in a significant number of connected market participants.

"SupplyOn's ecosystem consists of a powerful community of industry leaders and global suppliers, facilitating easy cross-company cooperation and helping customers remain agile to address key trends in discrete manufacturing," noted Sankara Narayanan, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's best-fit partner selection from its network of experienced collaborators drives value for customers who can benefit from these partners' industry expertise. Owing to its strong partner network and product strategy, SupplyOn is expected to entrench itself further in the market in the coming years."

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards, which are based on an independent, in-depth analysis of the respective market, recognize companies for outstanding performance in the areas of technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development.

Download the full report here: https://www.supplyon.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/SupplyOn-Award-Write-Up_2019.pdf

About SupplyOn

SupplyOn is an IT service provider specializing in intelligent supply chain management solutions for the automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing sectors. Offered as Software-as-a-Service, the solutions are aligned to the process requirements of the manufacturing industry and cover cross-company processes in Supply Chain Management, Supplier Risk & Performance Management, Strategic and Operational Procurement as well as Quality and Transport Management.

SupplyOn connects some 65,000 industrial companies from 70 countries worldwide, including Airbus Group, BMW Group, Bombardier, BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, Deutsche Bahn, DEUTZ, Kautex Textron, Liebherr, Oerlikon, Safran, Schaeffler, Schindler, Siemens, Thales and ZF.

SupplyOn shareholders are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG. Founded in 2000, the company is based near Munich and has additional offices in Europe, the USA and China.

Further information: www.SupplyOn.com

