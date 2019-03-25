

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as weak data deepened fears about faltering global growth, risks of a disorderly Brexit mounted and investors looked forward to another round of high-level negotiations set to begin in Beijing this week.



The British pound was facing pressure as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May fights to stay in power in the face of a reported coup after a government minister warned MPs of a potential general election.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 17 points or 0.32 percent at 5,252 in opening deals after falling nearly 2 percent on Friday.



Banks extended losses from the previous session, with BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole declining around half a percent.



Sanofi shed 0.9 percent as the U.S. FDA declined to approve a drug developed by the company and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Luxury goods maker Hermes International edged down half a percent after a Credit Suisse rating downgrade.



