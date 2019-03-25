The opening day of CISOLAR 2019 in Kiev is quickly approaching, with plans to offer workshops for installers and entrepreneurs in a market with massive untapped potential.The eighth CISOLAR 2019 show, the leading solar business event in Central and Eastern Europe, will run from April 16 to 18 in Kiev. This year's event will focus on the region's transition from "green tariff" models to solar auctions. The three-day show will kick off with the CISOLAR conference on April 16. More than 70 speakers from around the world will take the floor to share their insights. The speakers include C-level representatives ...

