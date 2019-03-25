

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday and the pound was facing pressure as Prime Minister Theresa May fights to stay in power in the face of a reported coup after a government minister warned MPs of a potential general election.



The U.K. House of Commons will tonight vote on whether to seize control of Brexit from May.



Concerns about the growth outlook and caution ahead of another round of U.S.-China talks also weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points or 0.21 percent at 7,193 in opening deals after losing 2 percent on Friday.



Satellite operator Inmarsat soared 8.4 percent after it agreed to a $3.4bn (£2.6bn) takeover by a private equity-led consortium.



Wood Group slumped 5.4 percent after it agreed the sale of its Terra Nova Technologies business, a conveying and material handling systems solutions business, to Cementation Americas.



Provident Financial dropped more than 1 percent after reiterating its opposition to a 'risky and flawed' hostile offer from Non-Standard Finance Plc.



