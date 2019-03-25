Push-to-talk Market to Gain Based on Rise in the Mobile Workforce in the Telecommunication Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global push-to-talk market is set to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Push-to-talk (PTT) is a communication device that operates on one-to-one mobile communication without dialing, ringing or answering unlike the regular phone call. PTT system permits one person to speak at a time and enables floor control mechanisms. PTT systems and services have constantly evolved to enable more capabilities and efficiency of mobile voice communication that are unavailable from any other communication devices. Push-to-talk market is driven by rise in number of network and mobile devices followed by rise in demand for accessories and increase in production of push-to-talk devices. Push-to-talk systems have evolved in the past ten years along with growing technological infrastructure and have overcome the communications technology. In addition, the push-to-talk devices are now replacing the land mobile radio systems. Moreover, versatility and mobile workforces led by push-to-talk devices is triggering the market growth during the forecast period. By type, the push-to-talk market is segmented as construction, public safety & security, utility, transportation and logistics, travel & hospitality and manufacturing. Component category for market comprises services, software and equipment. Equipment category is likely to grow at a higher rate due to rising demand for services. Application segment for market comprises 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi. Geographical segmentation for push-to-talk market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

North America market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to extensive demand for communication technologies and use of IoT analytics in the past years. European market is more likely to grow at a rapid pace due to ongoing technological advancement and high potential. Rise in the mobile workforce in the telecommunication industry is likely to propel the market growth. The key players profiled in the push-to-talk market report comprises AT&T, Motorola, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Verizon, Kyocera Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Bell Canada, Telo Systems and Sonim Technologies Inc. The global Push-To-Talk market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Push-To-Talk from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Push-To-Talk market.

Leading players of Push-To-Talk including:

Verizon



AT&T



Sprint Corporation



Ericsson



Iridium



Kodiak



C Spire



Azetti



HipVoice



Cybertel Bridge

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

3G



4G



Wi-Fi



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Public Safety



Transport



Business and Commerce



Government



PAMR (Operator)



Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

