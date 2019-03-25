Global Legumes Market Worth USD 75.8 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global legumes market was valued at USD 44.9 billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 75.8 billion in 2025at a CAGR of 6.77% from 2017 to 2025. Rising consumer awareness concerning food benefits coupled with health concerns has resulted in a shift to healthy alternatives. Legumes are considered to be economical and healthy food ingredients that form a part of a balanced diet.

Owing to the versatile health benefits associated with legumes, consumers are making this ingredient a mandatory inclusion in their regular meals. These grains contain high dietary fiber and soluble fiber that can help to control and lower blood cholesterol levels. Presence of vitamin B, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc and phosphorous in legumes assist in managing the sugar levels in diabetic patients worldwide.

Beans held the largest share in the global market in 2017. The beans market value was valued USD 4.32 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a market size of over USD 6.44 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of around 5.1%. The demand for dry and edible beans is increasing in the U.S., China and India market.

China is the largest importer of bean products. Dry beans are the most consumed legume grain across the globe, and more than 30% of global consumers prefer dry beans over others. While dry peas, chickpeas, dry broad beans, cowpeas, lentils, pulses, among others represent other favorite legumes. More than 20% and 10% population prefer consuming dry peas and chickpeas.

Europe has a stable production of dried beans. In 2017, around 200,000 tons of dried and 600,000 tons of broad beans were the main types produced in Europe. Ireland, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Romania, and Greece represent the major European countries with significant production of beans.

Peas market is estimated to be the second largest segment in 2017, thereby contributing more than 25% of the global market. It became popular among consumers due to its high protein and calorie value. It is observed that 170 gm green peas contain 62 gm calorie, 4 gm fiber and 4 gm protein that can help to control blood sugar level. Green peas contain the proper amount of heart-healthy minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium which can decrease the risk of heart disease. Dry peas are majorly produced in Canada, China, Russia, India, Ukraine, and Australia. India, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Mexico, and Canada are the top Chickpea producers.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Legumes Market Size And Forecast, By Type (Beans, Peas, Nuts, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa) And Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/legumes-market

The global nuts market is expected to grow at a notable pace. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025. It has been observed that Chinese consumers prefer to have salty snacks. People perceived nuts as healthy and tasty snack alternatives. Nuts are estimated to be the fastest growing segment in China market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest legumes market, thereby accounting for more than 30.0% of the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% from 2017 to 2025. Australia, China, and India are considered to be the significant consumers due to increasing vegan population and rapid adoption of healthy food habits.

In 2017, around 20% of the U.S. population consumed legumes as a part of the plant-based proteins. The U.S. is the largest market and is growing at a significant pace. Increasing consumer awareness of healthy diet is driving market growth. The U.S. market is anticipated to reach USD 15.61 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of more than 7.0%.

Major companies operating in this market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, B&G Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., EDEN FOODS, General Mills Inc., Dunns (Long Sutton) Limited, Olam International, Galdisa USA, and others. Leading food and beverage companies are signing up a partnership agreement and acquiring small companies to enter into the new market. For instance, B&G Foods Inc. acquired New York Style and Old London brands from Chipita America to manufacturer peas based snacks.

Download free sample copy of research report on global legumes market

Furthermore, rigorous research and development activities focused on the introduction of a host of products. For instance, Portugal Foods in collaboration with Universidade Catolica Portuguesa (UCP) have initiated the project TRUE under which more than 27,000 new products were introduced worldwide.

UK represented one of the most active countries in Europe where the legume-based product launches accounted for around 19% of the total products launched across Europe. Meat substitutes, bean-based snacks, and pasta accounted for the lucrative product subcategories with the incorporation of the legume grains across the globe.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market - The global sauces, dressings and condiments market was valued at USD 124.58 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 173.36 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% from 2017 - 2025.

The global sauces, dressings and condiments market was valued at in 2017 and is projected to reach by 2025. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% from 2017 - 2025. Infant Formula Market - The global infant formula market was estimated at USD 44.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% from 2017 to 2025.

The global infant formula market was estimated at in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% from 2017 to 2025. Chewing Gum Market - The global chewing gum market was valued at USD 29.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 48.68 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The global chewing gum market was valued at in 2017 and is projected to reach by 2025. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025. Carbonated Soft Drink Market - The global carbonated soft drink market is expected to exhibit steady growth in the coming years due to changing consumption patterns of consumers and growing young population.

Hexa Research has segmented the global legumes market report based on type and region:-

Segmentation by Type

Beans

Peas

Nuts

Others

Segmentation by Region

North America

- U.S.

- U.S. Europe

- Spain

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- - Middle East & Africa

& Central & South America

- Brazil

Key Players Analyzed

Archer Daniels Midland Company

B&G Foods, Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

EDEN FOODS

General Mills Inc .

. Dunns ( Long Sutton ) Limited

) Limited Olam International

Galdisa USA

Nomad Foods

Puris

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/