SYDNEY, Mar 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Clinical Network Services (CNS) USA, an integrated services group focused on clinical product development and subsidiary of Asia-Pacific specialist CRO Novotech, today announced the appointment of Dr Robert Malone as Principal Consultant in its Washington D.C. office. CNS is headquartered in Australia with offices in New Zealand, the UK and the USA.Dr Malone brings more than 20 years of management and leadership experience in academia, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, with deep expertise in regulatory and medical strategy for global clinical product development. Dr Malone is an internationally recognised physician and scientist for his work in clinical trials in the areas of vaccines, gene therapy, biodefense and immunology, and specifically as one of the original inventors of DNA vaccination and multiple non-viral gene therapy technologies (RNA and DNA).Commenting on the new role, Robert said: "I am delighted to join the CNS BioDesk USA consulting team; this is an exciting opportunity to work within a highly professional and experienced group that is dedicated to adding value to clients' early phase programs and their US regulatory strategies."Russell Neal, CNS Managing Director said: "Dr Malone brings a wealth of industry and consulting experience to our US BioDesk team, and his appointment reflects CNS' ongoing commitment to the continuous growth and evolution of BioDesk to service CNS' international clients as they navigate US and global regulatory strategies."CNS' BioDesk division is an intelligent global product development and regulatory affairs consultancy specialising in readying products to swiftly enter the clinic or gain marketing approval. It is a uniquely internationally experienced team with particular expertise in the areas of vaccines, oncology, infectious disease as well as cell and gene therapies.CNS and Novotech, the largest Asia-Pacific-based CRO, merged in late 2018 as part of a mutual mission to expand services to biopharma for early phase product development and clinical research through to later phase regional and global trials.About Clinical Network ServicesClinical Network Services (CNS) is an integrated service group focused on product development headquartered in Australia with offices in New Zealand, the UK and the USA, which creates value for small-medium sized biotechnology companies by progressing early stage products through phase 1 & 2 clinical trials and the marketplace sooner. CNS offers a unique service where it integrates BioDesk, an intelligent global product development and regulatory affairs consultancy, with our committed, highly experienced Australian/New Zealand clinical services and biometrics team. CNS' regional clinical advantage is driven by the extremely pragmatic regulatory environment in Australia and New Zealand that makes it possible for clients to enter the clinic quickly, without prior regulatory approval.CNS offers a uniquely differentiated, customer-orientated, suite of services to clients which enables CNS to guide products efficiently through critical post-discovery development and into initial human trials. Throughout, CNS takes a global development/regulatory strategic approach to ensure that value is added at every stage of the product development life cycle. Further information about CNS and its intelligent development services can be found at www.clinical.net.auAbout BioDeskCNS' BioDesk is an expert consulting team offering CMC/manufacturing, toxicology, clinical and regulatory affairs consulting services for readying products to enter clinical trials or marketing approval. The BioDesk team consists of experienced chemists, toxicologists, medical writers, regulatory affairs specialists and experienced clinicians based in Australia, Europe and the USA. BioDesk works closely with clients to design and implement manufacturing operations and non-clinical plans, mindful of commercial timelines and budgets. BioDesk further adds value by ensuring that a global regulatory standard is inherent within client development programs. After submission of a marketing approval, BioDesk collaboratively works with the experienced Australian/New Zealand clinical operations and biometrics teams to realise client goals. Further information about BioDesk services can be found at www.cnsbiodesk.comAbout Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com/welcomeHeadquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO). With a focus on clinical monitoring, Novotech has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of Phase I - IV clinical trials in the Asia Pacific region.Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech's strong Asia Pacific presence includes running clinical trials in all key regional markets. 