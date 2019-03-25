Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE) is pleased to announce its partnership with Bluedot, a leading provider of first-person location data, to improve personalized customer engagement through Zonetail's hotel and condo mobile platforms.

The Zonetail mobile platform provides hotel guests and condo residents access and interaction with building amenities and services. It also connects guests and residents with neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions through the apps' innovative 'Explore' section.

Bluedot's proprietary technology will provide real-time, physical context along with a richer understanding of customer intent to the Zonetail platform. It will also add to Zonetail's analytics suite, tracking attribution, ROI, and customer behaviors with contextual data.

"Bluedot gives us the ability to capture behavior-based user data with pin-point accuracy down to five meters," said Mark Holmes, CEO at Zonetail. "In practice, it means we can precision target users with offers at the time and place they're most likely to respond. That's a huge plus. For hotels, it also means we can help them improve their online reputations and scores."

"Bluedot is a great complement to Zonetail's platform, helping to uncover the right moments and context to deliver valuable information to users," said Emil Davityan, CEO and Co-founder at Bluedot. "This integration enables travel and hospitality companies to not only provide a better customer experience, but also develop a deeper interaction with their guests. We're excited to help Zonetail deliver the type of personalized engagement and data that builds brand loyalty and long-term customer relationships."

Zonetail will begin deploying the integrated Bluedot solution immediately and as part of its ongoing rollout to 25,000 hotels and 2000 condo buildings throughout North America.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions. Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with over 2,000 condo buildings, representing approximately 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About Bluedot

Bluedot empowers companies, via their mobile app, to take advantage of real-world insights and uncover the right moments to message customers on their preferred channels. Pair your digital customer profiles with physical behavior for a true 360-degree view down to the individual level. Learn why top enterprises, such as Salesforce, Oracle, McDonald's, Cox Automotive, Swrve and Transurban partner with Bluedot for their location-based needs. For more information, visit www.bluedot.io, read our blog or follow us on Twitter.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 583-3773 ext. 228

mark@zonetail.com

Judy ChanBluedot971-999-1160press@bluedot.io

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43621