

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) announced its cash capital increase took place on March 22, 2019, with Masterwork Group Co., Ltd. as a further strategic anchor investor. Based on the agreed issue price of 2.68 euros per share, this represents an inflow of capital amounting to some 69 million euros (before transaction costs), the company said. Masterwork Group Co., Ltd. now holds around 8.5 percent of the company's shares.



Heidelberger said the new funds are primarily to be used to accelerate the company's digital agenda and for general business financing.



