German developer Wirsol and U.K.-based Tribus are seeking environmental approval to build the country's largest PV facility across two sites in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. The Sunnica Energy Farm will also include large-scale storage capacity at both facilities.Sunnica Energy, a venture under German developer Wirsol and Tribus, has requested environmental approval for what could become the U.K.'s largest PV power plant, the 500 MW Sunnica Energy Farm. According to a document published by the U.K. National Infrastructure Planning Service, the project will consist of two sections: the Sunnica ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...